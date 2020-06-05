Since 2020, we have trained dozens of volunteers who have contributed meaningfully to the development of this journal. In January 2022, The Association of American Publishers awarded RR:C19 the 2022 PROSE award for Innovation in Journal Publishing, one of the most prestigious awards in academic publishing which would not have been possible without the help of dozens of students and early career researchers.
In October 2022, our editorial office will launch a new “twin journal” called Rapid Reviews\Infectious Diseases (RR\ID) which will expand our focus to the full spectrum of infectious diseases.
We are currently recruiting exceptional team members to serve within all of RR:C19’s domains (more on domain approaches here)—student trainees and early-stage professionals who can help scour, curate and pitch preprints as a member of the Rapid Reviews Editorial team. Comprehensive subjects our volunteers study are listed in the table below.
If you want to help us in our mission, and would like to be a part of volunteer scholar review team, please fill out this form. For other inquiries, please email us at [email protected].
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Public Health
Engineering
Humanities
Medical Sciences
Biology
Behavioral Health
Biomedical Engineering and
Agriculture/Resource Management
Cardiology
Biochemistry
Biostatistics
Bioinformatics
Anthropology
Clinical Management of COVID
Biophysics
Community Health
Botany
Communications
Dermatology
Chemistry
Environmental Health
Chemical Engineering
Economics and Business
Emergency Medicine
Ecology, Evolution, Biodiversity
Epidemiological Modeling
Computational Sciences
Education
Endocrinology
Genetics/Genomics/Epigenetics
Epidemiology
Materials Sciences
Ethnic Studies
Gastroenterology
Immunology
Health Communications
Mathematics
Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies
Genetics
Molecular and Cell Biology
Implementation Science
Statistics
History
Geriatrics
Physics
Health Diplomacy
Data Science/Information Science
International Relations
Hematology
Structural Biology
Health Policy, Mgmt, Systems
Journalism
Infectious diseases
Toxicology
Maternal Newborn Child Health
Law and Ethics
Nephrology
Vaccinology
Implementation Science
Political Science
Neurology
Virology
Non communicable diseases
Sociology
Nursing
Zoonotic Diseases
Occupational Health
Psychology
Obstetrics, Gynecology, Reproductive Health
Pathology/Laboratory Medicine
Pathophysiology
Pediatrics
Pharmacology
Primary Care
Psychiatry and Psychology
Pulmonology, Allergy and Critical Care
Radiology
Rheumatology
Surgery