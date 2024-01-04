Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
About
caret-down
Focus Areas
caret-down
Read by Discipline
caret-down
Editorial Info
caret-down
Peer Reviewer Resources
caret-down
Student Engagement
caret-down
Work With Us
Subscribe
Public Health | Social Sciences and the Humanities
Recent
Reviews of "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"
Published: Jan 04, 2024
Reviewers: E Paskett (Ohio State University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • S Hopfer (UC Irvine) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Strong Effect of Demographic Changes on Tuberculosis Susceptibility in South Africa"
Published: Dec 12, 2023
Reviewers: E Oren (San Diego State University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • K Robsky (Georgetown University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Frequency and Determinants of COVID-19 Prevention Behaviours: Assessment of Large-scale Programmes in Seven Countries"
Published: Dec 12, 2023
Reviewers: F Amuakwa-Mensah (University of Gothenburg) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Jo (Purdue University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Population Dynamics of HIV Drug Resistance among Pre-treatment and Treatment-experienced Persons with HIV during Treatment Scale-up in Uganda: A Population-based Longitudinal Study"
Published: Dec 07, 2023
Reviewers: A Abimiku (University of Maryland) & J Onyemata (IHV Nigeria) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • M Pickles (Imperial College London) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • A Vandamme & G Bwire (KU Leuven) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Infection Risk at Work, Automatability, and Employment"
Published: Nov 26, 2023
Reviewers: A Micco (Universidad de Chile) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Campos-Vazquez (El Colegio de Mexico) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "The Potential Health and Economic Impacts of New Tuberculosis Vaccines under Varying Delivery Strategies in Delhi and Gujarat, India: A Modelling Study"
Published: Nov 06, 2023
Reviewers: M Weaver (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • C Levin (University of Washington) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • E Sinanovic (University of Cape Town) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "United States Influenza 2022-2023 Season Characteristics as Inferred from Wastewater Solids, Influenza Hospitalization and Syndromic Data"
Published: Oct 23, 2023
Reviewers: A Gitter (UTHealth Houston) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • C Oh (University of Florida) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Urine lipoarabinomannan concentrations among HIV-uninfected adults with pulmonary or extrapulmonary tuberculosis disease in Vietnam"
Published: Sep 19, 2023
Reviewers: D Sivakumaran (University of Bergen) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Wood (University of Cape Town) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Review of "Looking Under the Lamp-post: Quantifying the Performance of Contact Tracing in the United States During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic"
Published: Jul 14, 2023
Reviewer: A. S. Rao (Medical College of Georgia, U.S.A) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Review of "Increased Vaccine Sensitivity of an Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variant"
Published: Jul 11, 2023
Reviewer: S Alizon (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Review of "The Relationship Between Mental Health, Sleep Quality, and the Immunogenicity of COVID-19 Vaccinations"
Published: Jul 11, 2023
Reviewer: P Xue (Uppsala University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Antibiotic Prescribing in Remote Versus Face-to-Face Consultations for Acute Respiratory Infections in English Primary Care: An Observational Study Using TMLE"
Published: Jun 10, 2023
Reviewers: G Wang (Harvard University) |📗📗📗📗◻️ • L Montoya (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) | 📘📘📘📘📘
More reviews
Reviews of "Long-term Outdoor Air Pollution and COVID-19 Mortality in London: an Individual-level Analysis"
Published: Apr 25, 2023
Reviewers: Reviewers: Sophie M. Woodward, Xiao Wu | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Mediating Effect of Work Stress in the Relationship Between Fear of COVID-19 and Nurse Organizational and Professional Turnover Intentions"
Published: Apr 24, 2023
Reviewer: H. Arslan Yürümezoğlu (Dokuz Eylül University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Identifying the Role of Household Immunity in Driving Individual Dengue Virus Infection Risk"
Published: Apr 14, 2023
Reviewers: S Sekaran (UCSI University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Estimating The Uncertain Effect of the COVID Pandemic on Drug Overdoses"
Published: Apr 06, 2023
Reviewer: H Palis (The University of British Columbia) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️, A Denham (Harvard Medical School) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ Anonymous | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Characterizing Responsiveness to the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States and Canada Using Mobility Data"
Published: Feb 04, 2023
Reviewers: M Desjardins (Johns Hopkins) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • N Shaw (Algoma University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "No Evidence that Analgesic Use After COVID-19 Vaccination Negatively Impacts Antibody Responses"
Published: Jan 20, 2023
Reviewers: J Reese (Lawrence Berkeley National Lab) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "The Paxlovid Rebound Study: A Prospective Cohort Study to Evaluate Viral and Symptom Rebound Differences Between Paxlovid and Untreated COVID-19 Participants"
Published: Jan 17, 2023
Reviewer: R Tayyar (Stanford) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Conceptualizing the Episodic Nature of Disability Among Adults Living with Long COVID: A Qualitative Study"
Published: Jan 17, 2023
Reviewer: D Russell (Appalachian State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes"
Published: Jan 07, 2023
Reviewers: D Stecula (Colorado State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of: "Epidemiological Impact and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination in Kenya"
Published: Jan 03, 2023
Reviewers: M Jit (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • C Kohli-Lynch (Northwestern) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Monkeypox Outbreak in the Netherlands in 2022: Public Health Response, Epidemiological and Clinical Characteristics of the First 1000 Cases and Protection of the First-Generation Smallpox Vaccine"
Published: Dec 29, 2022
Reviewer: S. Nasreen (University of Toronto) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Review of "Post-COVID-19 Syndrome: Retinal Microcirculation as a Potential Marker for Chronic Fatigue"
Published: Dec 29, 2022
Reviewers: F. Topouzis (Aristotle University) and Nikolaos Dervenis (University of Liverpool) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Air and Surface Sampling for Monkeypox Virus in UK Hospitals"
Published: Dec 22, 2022
Reviewers: C Fraenkel (Lund University | 📗📗📗📗◻️)
Reviews of "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"
Published: Dec 21, 2022
Reviewers: I Kontsevaya (Research Center Borstel) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Review of "Brain Imaging and Neuropsychological Assessment of Individuals Recovered from Mild to Moderate SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
Published: Nov 21, 2022
Reviewer: R. Manca (Brunel University London) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Review of "Distinct Immune Signatures Discriminate SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Combinations"
Published: Oct 29, 2022
Reviewer: Z Hu (Fudan University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"
Published: Sep 07, 2022
Reviewers: A Spannaus (Oak Ridge National Lab) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Anonymous | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Accelerated Waning of the Humoral Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines in Obesity"
Published: Sep 04, 2022
Reviewers: M Kainth (Northwell Health, Queens, New York) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • N Zabaleta (Harvard Medical School) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Influence of Vitamin D Supplementation on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Efficacy and Immunogenicity"
Published: Aug 15, 2022
Reviewers: S Chiu ( Tri-Service General Hospital, Taipei) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • I Piec (University of East Anglia) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️• J Mariani (Hospital El Cruce, Buenos Aires) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Ivermectin for Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 in the Outpatient Setting: A Decentralized, Placebo-controlled, Randomized, Platform Clinical Trial"
Published: Aug 15, 2022
Reviewers: S Vasan (Henry M Jackson Foundation) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • E Mills (McMaster University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"
Published: Aug 11, 2022
Reviewers: R Paganelli (D'Annunzio University of Chieti - Pescara) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • P Farrell (Imperial College London) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Investigating Sensitivity of Nasal or Throat (ISNOT): A Combination of Both Swabs Increases Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Tests"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: G C.K. Mak (Hong Kong University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Averted by Case Investigation and Contact Tracing in the United States"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: C Martin (West Virginia University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Transmission Potential of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Persons Infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in a Federal Prison, July-August 2021"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: T Harvey (Yale) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Maternal Immune Response and Placental Antibody Transfer After COVID-19 Vaccination Across Trimester and Platforms"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: H Gans (Stanford) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Comprehensive Antibody Profiling of mRNA Vaccination in Children"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: E Porpiglia (Aarhus University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: A Richterman (University of Pennsylvania) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Mitigating the 4th Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ontario"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: V Sherimon (University of Technology and Applied Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Can a Vaccine-led Approach End the NSW Outbreak in 100 days, or at least Substantially Reduce Morbidity and Mortality?"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: C Sergi (University of Alberta) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewers: I Doherty (North Carolina Central University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variant on the Severity of Maternal Infection and Perinatal Outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System National Cohort"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewer: I Fulcher (Harvard) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "The Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Uptake of COVID-19 Antiviral Treatments During the BA.2/BA.2.12.1 Surge, New York City, April-May 2022"
Published: Jul 06, 2022
Reviewers: T Lim (Johns Hopkins University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Briggs-Hagen (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "High Rates of Rapid Antigen Test Positive After 5 days of Isolation for COVID-19"
Published: Jun 08, 2022
Reviewers: M Krone (University Hospital Wuerzburg) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • I. E. Buchan (University of Liverpool) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
Published: May 26, 2022
Reviewers: J Bai ( Kansas State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • F Qadri (International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Religious Identity Cues Increase Vaccination Intentions and Trust in Medical Experts among American Christians"
Published: Apr 27, 2022
Reviewers: C Scheitle (West Virginia University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "COVID-19 Mortality in Children and Young People in Mexico"
Published: Apr 27, 2022
Reviewers: R Ramirez-Aldana (Instituto Nacional de Geriatria) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Model-Based Assessment of SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant Transmission Dynamics Within Partially Vaccinated K-12 School Populations"
Published: Apr 27, 2022
Reviewers: J Lei (Tiangong University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Ohio Vaccine Lottery and Starting Vaccination Rates"
Published: Apr 26, 2022
Reviewers: D Hirschberg (Emory University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Variants of Concern in Ontario, Canada"
Published: Apr 26, 2022
Reviewers: R Russell (Memorial University of Newfoundland) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Prevalence in Sierra Leone, March 2021: A Cross-sectional, Nationally Representative, Age-Stratified Serosurvey"
Published: Apr 20, 2022
Reviewers: K E Wiens (Johns Hopkins University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Critical Role of the Subways in the Initial Spread of SARS-CoV-2 in New York City"
Published: Apr 20, 2022
Reviewers: Y Xiao (Indiana University ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Are We There Yet? Big Data Significantly Overestimates COVID-19 Vaccination in the US"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: Y Xie (Michigan State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Out-of-Pocket Spending for Health Care Within 90 Days of COVID-19 Hospitalization"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: E Chuang (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Sexual Experience of Italian Adults During the COVID-19 Lockdown"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: J Caputo (University of Chicago) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Over-estimation of Covid-19 Risks to Healthy and Non-Elderly Predict Support for Continuing Restrictions Past Vaccinations"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: F van Vugt (University of Montreal) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: A Bayliss (University of East Anglia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Assessing the Mortality Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Florida State Prisons"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: S Prins (Columbia University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Nonpharmaceutical Interventions Remain Essential to Reducing COVID-19 Burden Even in a Well-Vaccinated Society: A Modelling Study"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: P Giabbanelli (Miami University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: R Imhoff (Johannes Gutenberg University:) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Did People Really Drink Bleach to Prevent COVID-19? A Tale of Problematic Respondents and a Guide for Measuring Rare Events in Survey Data"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: T Johnson (University of Illinois) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "The Public Health Impact of Delaying a Second Dose of the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: A Doroshenko (University of Alberta) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Geographic Disparities in COVID-19 Case Rates are Not Reflected in Seropositivity Rates Using a Neighborhood Survey in Chicago"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: J Brainard (University of East Anglia) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "The COVID States Project #36: Evaluation of COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Strategies"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: C Burgdorf (National Institutes of Health) | 📗📗📗📗
Reviews of "Modelling the Impact of Reopening Schools in Early 2021 in the Presence of the New SARS-CoV-2 Variant and with Roll-out of Vaccination Against COVID-19"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: R Vardavas (RAND Corporation) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Can a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Guarantee the Return to a Pre-pandemic Lifestyle?"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Excess Mortality Associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic Among Californians 18–65 years of Age, By Occupational Sector and Occupation: March Through October 2020"
Published: Apr 13, 2022
Reviewers: N Lewis (Utah Department of Health) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Viral Sequencing Reveals US Healthcare Personnel Rarely Become Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Through Patient Contact"
Published: Apr 13, 2022
Reviewers: K Schaffer (St. Vincent University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Estimating the Effects of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions on the Number of New Infections with COVID-19 During the First Epidemic Wave"
Published: Apr 13, 2022
Reviewers: N Ruktanonchai (Virginia Tech) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Ambivalence and Adherence to Measures to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19"
Published: Apr 06, 2022
Reviewer: T Epton (The University of Manchester) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Mental Health of Latinx Adults in the United States During the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Snapshot of Anxiety, Depression, and Post-traumatic Stress Symptoms"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: R Munoz (Palo Alto University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Viral Variants and Vaccinations: If We Can Change the COVID-19 Vaccine, Should We?"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: D Reeves (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Retail Store Customer Flow and COVID-19 Transmission"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: Q Zhang (City University of Hong Kong) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Optimizing Vaccine Allocation for COVID-19 Vaccines: Critical Role of Single-Dose Vaccination"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: D Gurarie (Case Western Reserve University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Environmental Impact of Personal Protective Equipment Supplied to Health and Social Care Services in England in the First Six Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: Y Tang (Southern University of Science and Technology) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of: "The Impact of Vaccination on COVID-19 Outbreaks in the United States"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: E Iboi (Spelaman College) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Declining Trend in the Initial SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load During the Pandemic: Preliminary Observations from Detroit, Michigan"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: S Rusconi (Universita degli Studi di Milano Statale) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: G Phillips II (Northwestern University Feinberg ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Evidence for SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron Co-infections and Recombination"
Published: Mar 30, 2022
Reviewers: F Spilki (Universidade Feevale) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • K Stedman (Portland State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews: "Misunderstanding 'Flattening the Curve'"
Published: Mar 20, 2022
Reviewers: A Gast (University of Cologne) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • J Richter (University of Cologne) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews: "Household Transmission of SARS-COV-2: Insights from a Population-based Serological Survey"
Published: Mar 20, 2022
Reviewers: E Goldstein(Harvard) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Effect of Park Use and Landscape Structure on COVID-19 Transmission Rates"
Published: Mar 10, 2022
Reviewer: J Messina (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗
Reviews: "Modelling the Potential Impact of Mask Use in Schools and Society on COVID-19 Control in the UK"
Published: Mar 10, 2022
Reviewers: H Clapham (Saw Swee Hock School Of Public Health) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Evaluating the Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Rates on College Campuses to Wastewater Surveillance"
Published: Mar 10, 2022
Reviewers: C Smith (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Implication of Backward Contact Tracing in the Presence of Over-dispersed Transmission in COVID-19 Outbreak"
Published: Mar 09, 2022
Reviewer: S Bhatia (Imperial College London) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews: "Prioritising COVID-19 Vaccination in Changing Social and Epidemiological Landscapes"
Published: Mar 09, 2022
Reviewers: J Gomez- Gardenes (University of Zaragoza) |📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "College Openings, Mobility, and the Incidence of COVID-19 Cases"
Published: Mar 03, 2022
Reviewers: N Kreif (University of York) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Contact Tracing Efficiency, Transmission Heterogeneity, and Accelerating COVID-19 Epidemics"
Published: Mar 03, 2022
Reviewers: L White (Boston University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews: "Age-Specific Mortality and Immunity Patterns of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in 45 Countries"
Published: Mar 03, 2022
Reviewer: V Sypsa (University of Athens) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
Published: Mar 02, 2022
Reviewers: K Shoaf (University of Utah) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • B Franz(Ohio University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Evaluation of a Machine Learning Approach Utilizing Wearable Data for Prediction of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Healthcare Workers"
Published: Jan 26, 2022
Reviewers: A Hudson (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • T Pujol (RAND Corporation) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Factors Driving Extensive Spatial and Temporal Fluctuations in COVID-19 Fatality Rates in Brazilian Hospitals"
Published: Jan 26, 2022
Reviewers: F Benita (Singapore University of Technology and Design) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Boufadel (New Jersey Institute of Technology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews: "Assessment of Airborne Disease Transmission Risk and Energy Impact of HVAC Mitigation Strategies"
Published: Jan 26, 2022
Reviewers: C Faulkner (University of Colorado Boulder) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Zaatari (DZINE Partners) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
Published: Dec 28, 2021
Reviewers: I Routledge(UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Y Li (University of Michigan) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Ondansetron Use is Associated with Lower COVID-19 Mortality in a Real-World Data Network-Based Analysis"
Published: Nov 15, 2021
Reviewers: M Combs (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Z. Wang (John Hopkins) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of: "Validation of a Saliva-Based Test for the Molecular Diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 Infection"
Published: Oct 21, 2021
Reviewers: J Wang (US) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • D Ranoa (University of Illinois) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of: "The Unequal Burden of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Racial/Ethnic Disparities in US Cause-Specific Mortality"
Published: Oct 21, 2021
Reviewers: L Golestaneh (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • S Adhikari (NYU Langone Health) + N Pantaleo (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Comparison of adverse events between COVID-19 and Flu vaccines"
Published: Oct 21, 2021
Reviewers: L Zhao (University of Michigan) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • A Kamath (Kasturba Medical College) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Efficacy of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella(MMR) Vaccine in the Reducing the Severity of COVID-19: An Interim Analysis of a Randomised Controlled Clinical Trial"
Published: Oct 21, 2021
Reviewers: S Kottilil (Institute of Human Virology) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • F Garcia-Martinez (Clínica Universidad de Navarra) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Optimizing Predictive Models to Prioritize Viral Discovery in Zoonotic Reservoirs"
Published: Sep 29, 2021
Reviewers: N Stephenson (Metabiota Inc) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • M Welsh (Duke University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Aerosol Transmission in Schools: The Effectiveness of Different Interventions"
Published: Sep 19, 2021
Reviewers: Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, Ph.D (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Richard M. Lynch, Ph.D (Preferred Management Corporation) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Brian Pavilonis (CUNY School of Public Health) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Estimating Data-Driven COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies for Safe University Reopening"
Published: Sep 19, 2021
Reviewers: Hanisha Tatapudi (Univeristy of South Florida) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Xiang Chen, Ph.D.; (University of Connecticut ) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "The COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver: The Wrong Tool for the Right Goal"
Published: Jul 05, 2021
Reviewers: Gaétan de Rassenfosse (Harvard) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Keith Maskus (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
Published: May 07, 2021
Reviewers: Bahiyah Omar (Universiti Sains Malaysia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Akshaya Bhagavathula (UAE University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Obesity may hamper SARS-CoV-2 vaccine immunogenicity"
Published: May 07, 2021
Reviewers: Jonathan Hare (IAVI) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Carlota Dobaño (ISGLOBAL: Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are effective per real-world evidence synthesized across a multi-state health system"
Published: Apr 26, 2021
Reviewers: Aaloke Mody (Washington University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Tiancheng Zhao (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Evidence for increased breakthrough rates of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in BNT162b2 mRNA vaccinated individuals"
Published: Apr 15, 2021
Reviewers: Art Reingold (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Konstantin Chumakov (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Shivakumar Narayanan, Shyam Kottilil, Joel V. Chua (University of Maryland School of Medicine) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
Published: Mar 31, 2021
Reviewers: Albertini Mariangela, Patrizia Piotti (University of Milan) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Catherine Reeve (Queen's University Belfast) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Information Delivered by a Chatbot Has a Positive Impact on COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes and Intentions"
Published: Mar 07, 2021
Reviewers: Tom Stafford (The University of Sheffield) , Charlotte O. Brand | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Pierre Verger (Observatoire Regional de la Santé) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Impacts of Corona Populism"
Published: Mar 07, 2021
Reviewers: Golnaz Baradaran Motie (Western Kentucky University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "The effect of eviction moratoriums on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2"
Published: Feb 22, 2021
📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Srini Venkatramanan (University of Virginia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Subscribe
RSS
Legal
Published with