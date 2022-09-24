Reviews of "Guild-level microbiome signature associated with COVID-19 severity and prognosis"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study identifies microbial guilds associated with mild or severe cases of COVID-19, and uses ML to predict the clinical outcome of SARS-COV-2 infection in other cohorts based on the 2 guilds. Reviewers encourage decision-makers to consider the claims potentially actionable.

Reviewer 1 (Olaf Larsen) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Teresa Nogueira) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.