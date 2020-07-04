Ramanan Laxminarayan, MPH, PhD

Ramanan Laxminarayan is Senior Research Scholar and Lecturer at Princeton Environmental Institute and Director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington DC. His research deals with the integration of economics and epidemiology to address global health problems. Since 2005, Laxminarayan has worked to improve the understanding of antibiotic resistance as a problem of managing a shared global resource and to bring this problem to the attention of national and global levels. His work encompasses extensive peer-reviewed research, public outreach, and direct country-level engagement through the Global Antibiotic Resistance Partnership. In 2003-04, he served on the National Academy of Science/Institute of Medicine Committee on the Economics of Antimalarial Drugs and subsequently helped create the Affordable Medicines Facility for malaria, a novel financing mechanism to delay resistance and improve access to antimalarial drugs. In 2014, Laxminarayan served on President Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology’s antimicrobial resistance working group and is a voting member of the U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance. He is a series editor of the Disease Control Priorities for Developing Countries, 3rd edition.