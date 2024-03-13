Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Apr 13, 2024

Reviews of "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"

Reviewers: M Keshtkar-Jahromi (Johns Hopkins University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • J Messina (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • W Wint (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Maryam Keshtkar-Jahromi, Janey Messina, and William Wint
Published onApr 13, 2024
Reviews of "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018
Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018
by Ali Hazim Mustafa, Faris Lami, and Hanan Abdulghafoor Khaleel
  • Published on Nov 29, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a potentially fatal tick-borne disease that is widely distributed in Africa and Eurasia countries. It is caused by the CCHF virus of the Nairovirus genus of the Bunyaviridae family.This study aims to describe the 2018 CCHF epidemic wave in Iraq and epidemiological pattern to assist implantation of preventive and control measures and adherence of physicians to the standard case definition.Methods This descriptive study reviewed all records of suspected and confirmed CCHF cases. Three types of data sources were used: the case investigation forms of all suspected cases, case sheets of all confirmed cases, and the laboratory results from the central public health laboratory.Results The total number of suspected cases was 143. Most of the cases were males (59.4%), 15-45 years old (62.2%), and live in urban areas (58.7%). About three quarters of the cases (68.5%) did not fit the standard case definition adopted by Iraq Center of Disease Control. Most of the suspected cases were reported in Diwaniya province (20.3%). Nearly half of them (64, 44.7%) occurred in June.Only 7.0% (n=10) of suspected cases were positive when tested by Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). One third of confirmed cases (3, 30.0%) occurred in Diwaniya province. During the 2018 epidemic wave, there were 10 confirmed cases with 8 deaths and 2 improved cases.Conclusion Despite the fact that CCHF is uncommon in Iraq, sporadic cases or outbreaks could occur.Recommendations Given the known method of transmission, banning of random livestock slaughtering and the practice of raising livestock inside residential areas are expected to have a major role in CCHF infection control.

Summary of Reviews: The reviews for this preprint present contrasting perspectives. One reviewer criticizes the paper for its lack of comprehensive literature review, questionable data accuracy compared to other reports--questioning the selection of only 2018 cases without longitudinal data, the high case fatality rate reported, and inaccuracies in data presentation such as the use of brand names for antibiotics. They highlight the paper's failure to add significant new knowledge and its potential to mislead due to contradictory data. The other reviewer finds the study reliable, noting its insights into the discrepancy between suspected and confirmed cases and the spatial distribution of these cases between urban and rural areas--while appreciating the discussion on vector ecology and human behavioral risk factors. The ongoing circulation of CCHF in Iraq and the importance of awareness among the medical community and high-risk groups.

Reviewer 1 (Maryam K…) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Janey M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (William W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
Review 1: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
by Maryam Keshtkar-Jahromi
  • Published on Apr 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
Review 2: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
by Janey Messina
  • Published on Apr 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 3: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
Review 3: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"
by William Wint
  • Published on Apr 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
