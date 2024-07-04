Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Aug 04, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"

The reviewers agree that the study is well designed and provides reliable evidence. They make very minor comments regarding potential questions to pursue in order to better characterize the results.

by Jishnu Das
Published onAug 04, 2024
Review 2: "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Emergence of transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants with decreased sensitivity to antivirals in immunocompromised patients with persistent infections
Emergence of transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants with decreased sensitivity to antivirals in immunocompromised patients with persistent infections
by Mohammed Nooruzzaman, Katherine E.E. Johnson, Ruchi Rani, Eli J. Finkelsztein, Leonardo C. Caserta, Rosy P. Kodiyanplakkal, Wei Wang, Jingmei Hsu, Maria T. Salpietro, Stephanie Banakis, Joshua Albert, Lars Westblade, Claudio Zanettini, Luigi Marchionni, Rosemary Soave, Elodie Ghedin, Diego G. Diel, and Mirella Salvatore
  • Published on Jun 18, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract We investigated the impact of antiviral treatment on the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 resistance during persistent infections in immunocompromised patients (n=15). All patients received remdesivir and some also received nirmatrelvir-ritonavir or monoclonal antibodies. Sequence analysis showed that nine patients carried viruses with mutations in the nsp12 (RNA dependent RNA polymerase), while four had viruses with nsp5 (3C protease) mutations. Infectious SARS-CoV-2 with a double mutation in nsp5 (T169I) and nsp12 (V792I) was recovered from respiratory secretions 77 days after initial COVID-19 diagnosis from a patient treated with remdesivir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir. In vitro characterization confirmed its decreased sensitivity to remdesivir and nirmatrelvir, which was overcome by combined antiviral treatment. Studies in golden Syrian hamsters demonstrated efficient transmission to contact animals. This study documents the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 carrying resistance mutations to both nirmatrelvir and remdesivir from a patient and demonstrates its transmissibility in vivo.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: In this study, the authors study and characterize the emergence of resistance mutations (during persistent infections) in immunocompromised COVID-19 patients to both nirmatrelvir and remdesivir. Using in-vivo studies in golden Syrian hamsters, the authors also demonstrate that these mutations are transmissible.

The study is reasonably well designed and the conclusions are in general supported by the evidence provided. The manuscript is also well written. I have a few comments regarding key results:

  1. Structural analyses of the nsp5 T169I and nsp12 V792I mutations revealed that while these mutations are not in the corresponding binding pockets of nirmatrelvir or remdesivir, these mutations lead to significant conformational changes of the residues that actually interact with the drugs. While this is an intriguing result, the authors should look into (using in-silico strategies)/comment on how these mutations can potentially modulate corresponding host-viral interactions (of nsp5 and nsp12).

  2. Do the observed resistance mutations occur at interfaces of host-viral interactions? This can be investigated using publicly available resources (e.g., https://www.nature.com/articles/s41592-021-01318-w) and will provide additional insights into the potential immunomodulatory effects of these mutations.

  3. While the in-vitro antiviral binding assays used in the study are reasonable, they have limitations and provide relatively crude estimates of actual antiviral neutralization. The authors should better discuss this.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"
Review 1: "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"
Review 1: "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"
by David Ussery
  • Published on Aug 04, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers agree that the study is well designed and provides reliable evidence. They make very minor comments regarding potential questions to pursue in order to better characterize the results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with