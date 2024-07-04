Review 2: "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: In this study, the authors study and characterize the emergence of resistance mutations (during persistent infections) in immunocompromised COVID-19 patients to both nirmatrelvir and remdesivir. Using in-vivo studies in golden Syrian hamsters, the authors also demonstrate that these mutations are transmissible.

The study is reasonably well designed and the conclusions are in general supported by the evidence provided. The manuscript is also well written. I have a few comments regarding key results: