Review 2: "COVID-19 and its clinical severity are associated with alterations of plasma sphingolipids and enzyme activities of sphingomyelinase and ceramidase"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:



Activation of the sphingolipid metabolizing pathways is described in the manuscript as a hallmark of the body’s response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is discussed and recently described in the literature using similar or independent methods. Herein, the authors describe an up-regulation of two rate-limiting enzymes of ceramide generation and down-regulation of one ceramide degrading enzyme during the course of the disease. For these aims, they determined the activity upon release into circulating. Most interestingly, in a large cohort of patients with different grades of severity, there is a parallel running change with respect to enzymes activity and concentration of respective substrates and products, respectively. This observation is of great interest due to the fact that the monitoring of ceramide generation (activity) or bio-effective concentration in the circulation might serve for a better understanding of mechanisms of organ dysfunction (already observed in these patients with a severe manifestation of the disease); as well as for the elucidation of these changes for improved stratification of the patients with an anti-viral therapy (administration of antibodies or virustatics) as a decision-permitting biomarker.

Unfortunately, the clinical information on the patients and the methodology of the sampling process is very limited, which makes interpretation of results difficult. There are many possible sources of bias depending on sampling time point in respect to the timeline of the disease process, therapeutic interventions, and methods of severity grading. The authors should clarify the following points to further improve the quality of the manuscript: