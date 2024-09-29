Skip to main content
Published on Oct 29, 2024DOI

Review 3: "Prospective Study of Machine Learning for Identification of High-risk COVID-19 Patients"

by Louise MacKenzie
Published onOct 29, 2024
Prospective study of machine learning for identification of high-risk COVID-19 patients
Prospective study of machine learning for identification of high-risk COVID-19 patients
by Mateo Frausto-Avila, Roberto de J. León-Montiel, Mario A. Quiroz-Juárez, and Alfred B. U’Ren
  • Published on Feb 23, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic constituted a public health crisis with a devastating effect in terms of its death toll and effects on the world economy. Notably, machine learning methods have played a pivotal role in devising novel technological solutions designed to tackle challenges brought forth by this pandemic. In particular, tools for the rapid identification of high-risk COVID-19 patients have been developed to aid in the effective allocation of hospital resources and for containing the spread of the virus. A comprehensive validation of such intelligent technological approaches is needed to ascertain their clinical utility; importantly, it may help develop future strategies for efficient patient classification to be used in future viral outbreaks. Here we present a prospective study to evaluate the performance of state-of-the-art machine-learning models proposed in PloS one 16, e0257234 (2021), which we developed for the identification of high-risk COVID-19 patients across four identified clinical stages. The model relies on artificial neural networks trained with historical patient data from Mexico. To assess their predictive capabilities across the six, registered, epidemiological waves of COVID-19 infection in Mexico, we measure the accuracy within each wave without retraining the neural networks. We then compare their performance against neural networks trained with cumulative historical data up to the end of each wave. Our findings indicate that models trained using early historical data exhibit strong predictive capabilities, which allows us to accurately identify high-risk patients in subsequent epidemiological waves—under clearly varying vaccination, prevalent viral strain, and medical treatment conditions. These results show that artificial intelligence-based methods for patient classification can be robust throughout an extended period characterized by constantly evolving conditions, and represent a potentially powerful tool for tackling future pandemic events, particularly for clinical outcome prediction of individual patients.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The prospective validation study provides support for a previously published neural network model. Sources of the data is clearly stated, and is based on a database of 28 characteristics. More details for this data processing would be useful to include, as the reader is expected to refer to the published paper to understand the specifics of the study. It would also help to clarify how death by covid was determined, and the contribution of any co-morbidities.

The development of four clinical stages of clinical presentation enables models that are more specific to the patient requirements. This has been previously suggested, and it would be worth including a citation to recognize the first attempts at dividing the outcomes by these stages (for example add in Abhirup Banerjee et al Internat. Immunopharm. 2020 vol 86 p8).

While the waves of COVID are no longer at the forefront in global healthcare, it is still relevant to develop models that can be used and adapted for future pandemics.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
