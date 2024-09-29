Review 3: "Prospective Study of Machine Learning for Identification of High-risk COVID-19 Patients"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The prospective validation study provides support for a previously published neural network model. Sources of the data is clearly stated, and is based on a database of 28 characteristics. More details for this data processing would be useful to include, as the reader is expected to refer to the published paper to understand the specifics of the study. It would also help to clarify how death by covid was determined, and the contribution of any co-morbidities.

The development of four clinical stages of clinical presentation enables models that are more specific to the patient requirements. This has been previously suggested, and it would be worth including a citation to recognize the first attempts at dividing the outcomes by these stages (for example add in Abhirup Banerjee et al Internat. Immunopharm. 2020 vol 86 p8).

While the waves of COVID are no longer at the forefront in global healthcare, it is still relevant to develop models that can be used and adapted for future pandemics.