Review 1: "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

General comments:

Metronidazole is currently considered as an inferior antibiotic for C. difficile infections. Mitomycin has been tested for various species of multidrug resistant bacteria, but is not used clinically for the treatment of infections.Therefore, the clinical relevance is unclear. It also remains unclear whether this effect of metronidazole with mitomycin is replicable with other combinations of anti-CDI antibiotics involving mitomycin or with C. difficile strains other than RT 027.

In its current form, the manuscript is potentially informative. The conclusion that the combination of metronidazole and mitomycin C is synergistic in the mouse model, leading to improved survival of C. difficle infection, is well-supported with appropriate experiments. The suggestion that the combination prevents recurrent episodes is not correct and should be changed. Accordingly, the title of the manuscript should be changed.

Other comments:

C. difficile can result in severe infections and frequently relapses (20%). A key strength of this study is the use of a mouse model to evaluate various combinations of mitomycin and metronidazole on survival outcomes of the hypervirulent RT 027 strain. Figures 4B and 5B present the most notable findings, demonstrating that the combination therapy significantly improves survival when mice are challenged with the RT 027 reference strain. While survival is a definitive outcome measure, it does not directly correspond to the definition of "recurrence of CDI," which is defined by an extended recovery of spores (not a clinical relapse) from fecal samples following the challenge infection. A more appropriate term to describe this phenomenon would be the "persistence” or “prolonged excretion” of C. difficile.

An important remaining question is whether the observed combination effect is specific to metronidazole or also extends to fidaxomicin and vancomycin. Vancomycin was tested on only one RT 027 strain, yielding an FIC of 0.5 (fig 1B), and the data were very similar to the metronidazole data for 2 of 3 tested strains. I also encourage the authors to expand their investigation by testing additional C. difficile strains in the mouse model, including well-characterized metronidazole-resistant strains.

Various in vitro assays were conducted prior to the mouse model experiments, but some tests are not appropriate, such as E-tests on BHIS media (performed without heme). Is it correct that the medium used in the checkerboard assay is also without heme? Instead, additional whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data is needed for the strains used, particularly to identify genetic determinants of metronidazole resistance (and mitomycin?) Furthermore, more information on the effect of mitomycin on phage production of the tested strain is necessary to understand the synergy of the combination better.