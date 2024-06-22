Skip to main content
Published on Jul 22, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"

The reviewers agree that the study has high validity and stong evidence. However, they note a significant limitation is the researchers only evaluated 2 types of EPTB: pericarditis and lymphadenitis, limiting the generalizability to TB as a whole.

by Sudhakar Natarajan
Published onJul 22, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Blood RNA signatures outperform CRP triage of tuberculosis lymphadenitis and pericarditis
by Tiffeney Mann, Stephanie Minnies, Rishi K Gupta, Byron WP Reeve, Georgina Nyawo, Zaida Palmer, Charissa Naidoo, Anton Doubell, Alfonso Pecararo, Thadathilankal-Jess John, Pawel Schubert, Claire J Calderwood, Aneesh Chandran, Grant Theron, and Mahdad Noursadeghi
  • Published on Jun 21, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background Limited data are available on the diagnostic accuracy of blood RNA biomarker signatures for extrapulmonary TB (EPTB). We addressed this question among people investigated for TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis, in Cape Town, South Africa.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The manuscript investigates the diagnostic accuracy of blood RNA biomarkers for tuberculosis (TB) lymphadenitis and pericarditis, as opposed to C-reactive protein (CRP). The work is important because it addresses the difficulties in diagnosing extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB), a disease that occasionally necessitates intrusive therapies. The study aims to mitigate this by evaluating non-invasive blood markers.

Strengths:

The paper addresses an important problem in tuberculosis especially for patients with EPTB. The study offers a potentially less invasive and more effective diagnosis approach by concentrating on blood RNA signatures. The research is ensured to be firmly based on the body of current literature by the review of studies on diagnostic accuracy, which includes a thorough search approach. The method used in the study to compare several biomarkers strengthens the validity of the results. The validity of the conclusions is strengthened by the application of thorough statistical studies, such as ROC curves and comparative diagnostics. The paper unequivocally demonstrates that blood RNA biomarkers have better diagnostic accuracy than CRP. 

Weaknesses:

The research is restricted to two extrapulmonary TB types pericarditis and lymphadenitis, which may limit the applicability of the findings to other types of tuberculosis. To further corroborate the findings, a wider spectrum of EPTB symptoms should be included in future investigations. Since the research was done in an area where HIV and TB were highly prevalent, it's possible that the conclusions won't apply to areas where these diseases are less common. Biomarkers' ability to diagnose may varies depending on the population.

Conclusions:

The study shows that blood RNA signatures are more accurate than CRP for EPTB, which makes a substantial contribution to TB diagnostics. The strengths in study design, statistical analysis, and clinical relevance outweigh the limitations, making a strong case for the adoption of these biomarkers in clinical settings. To extend the results to other TB types and geographic regions, further validation studies are required. 

