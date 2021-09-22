Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 22, 2021

Reviews of "Associations between SARS-CoV-2 variants and risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among confirmed cases in Washington State: a retrospective cohort study"

Reviewers: Oliver Stirrup (University College London) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Sergey Yegorov (McMaster University Faculty of Health Sciences) | 📒📒📒◻️

by Oliver Stirrup and Sergey Yegorov
Published on Oct 22, 2021
Associations between SARS-CoV-2 variants and risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among confirmed cases in Washington State: a retrospective cohort study
by Miguel I. Paredes, Stephanie M. Lunn, Michael Famulare, Lauren A. Frisbie, Ian Painter, Roy Burstein, Pavitra Roychoudhury, Hong Xie, Shah A. Mohamed Bakhash, Ricardo Perez, Maria Lukes, Sean Ellis, Saraswathi Sathees, Patrick Mathias, Alexander Greninger, Lea M. Starita, Chris D. Frazar, Erica Ryke, Weizhi Zhong, Luis Gamboa, Machiko Threlkeld, Jover Lee, Deborah A. Nickerson, Daniel L. Bates, Matthew E. Hartman, Eric Haugen, Truong N. Nguyen, Joshua D. Richards, Jacob L. Rodriguez, John A. Stamatoyannopoulos, Eric Thorland, Geoff Melly, Philip E. Dykema, Drew C. MacKellar, Hannah K. Gray, Avi Singh, JohnAric MoonDance Peterson, Denny Russell, Laura Marcela Torres, Scott Lindquist, Trevor Bedford, Krisandra J. Allen, and Hanna N. Oltean
AbstractBackgroundThe COVID-19 pandemic is now dominated by variant lineages; the resulting impact on disease severity remains unclear. Using a retrospective cohort study, we assessed the risk of hospitalization following infection with nine variants of concern or interest (VOC/VOI).MethodsOur study includes individuals with positive SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR in the Washington Disease Reporting System and with available viral genome data, from December 1, 2020 to July 30, 2021. The main analysis was restricted to cases with specimens collected through sentinel surveillance. Using a Cox proportional hazards model with mixed effects, we estimated hazard ratios (HR) for the risk of hospitalization following infection with a VOC/VOI, adjusting for age, sex, and vaccination status.FindingsOf the 27,814 cases, 23,170 (83.3%) were sequenced through sentinel surveillance, of which 726 (3.1%) were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Higher hospitalization risk was found for infections with Gamma (HR 3.17, 95% CI 2.15-4.67), Beta (HR: 2.97, 95% CI 1.65–5.35), Delta (HR: 2.30, 95% CI 1.69-3.15), and Alpha (HR 1.59, 95% CI 1.26–1.99) compared to infections with an ancestral lineage. Following VOC infection, unvaccinated patients show a similar higher hospitalization risk, while vaccinated patients show no significant difference in risk, both when compared to unvaccinated, ancestral lineage cases.InterpretationInfection with a VOC results in a higher hospitalization risk, with an active vaccination attenuating that risk. Our findings support promoting hospital preparedness, vaccination, and robust genomic surveillance.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint claims that, although vaccination may reduce the risk, infection with VOC results in a higher hospitalization risk. Both reviewers found it to be reliable but suggested an adjustment for calendar time in the primary analysis would have produced a better output.

Reviewer 1 (Oliver Stirrup) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sergey Yegorov) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Oliver Stirrup
  Published on Oct 22, 2021
by Sergey Yegorov
  Published on Oct 22, 2021
