Review 1: "Population Scale Proteomics Enables Adaptive Digital Twin Modelling in Sepsis"

The reviewer found this preprint potentially informative as the results are promising but potentially lack generalizability to patients outside of the training set due to the limited sample size.

by Shamim Nemati
Population scale proteomics enables adaptive digital twin modelling in sepsis
by Aaron M. Scott, Lisa Mellhammar, Erik Malmström, Axel Goch Gustafsson, Anahita Bakochi, Marc Isaksson, Tirthankar Mohanty, Louise Thelaus, Fredrik Kahn, Lars Malmström, Johan Malmström, and Adam Linder
  • Published on Mar 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Sepsis is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. Currently, the heterogeneity of sepsis makes it challenging to determine the molecular mechanisms that define the syndrome. Here, we leverage population scale proteomics to analyze a well-defined cohort of 1364 blood samples taken at time-of-admission to the emergency department from patients suspected of sepsis. We identified panels of proteins using explainable artificial intelligence that predict clinical outcomes and applied these panels to reduce high-dimensional proteomics data to a low-dimensional interpretable latent space (ILS). Using the ILS, we constructed an adaptive digital twin model that accurately predicted organ dysfunction, mortality, and early-mortality-risk patients using only data available at time-of-admission. In addition to being highly effective for investigating sepsis, this approach supports the flexible incorporation of new data and can generalize to other diseases to aid in translational research and the development of precision medicine.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: This preprint provides evidence for the predictive value of a few proteins sampled at hospital admission to prognosticate and predict organ failure in patients with sepsis.

The authors perform feature selection to identify a set of proteins and design an 8d vector to assist with KNN-based classification of new patients, and demonstrate moderate predictive value. The notion that this approach is less prone to data distribution shift (or more "adaptive") needs additional validation. Additionally, the manuscript can benefit from additional comparative methods (e.g., a simple classifier) to demonstrate the superiority of the digital twin concept via KNN-based classification.

Overall, its an interesting works that demonstrates the potential value of enriching EHR datasets with additional biological data to better prognosticate patients with sepsis.

