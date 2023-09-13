Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 ORF8 Modulates Lung Inflammation and Clinical Disease Progression"

In “Introduction” part, line 70, the authors mentioned that “As every variant that has emerged since B.1.1.7 in late 2020 possesses either one or more ORF8 mutations……”, this may not be true. I suggest the authors to include an analysis of ﻿all SARS-CoV-2 genome data published on GISAID on the percentage of all virus genomes bearing ORF8 mutation(s). Also, the authors are suggested to include some publications on virus genome analysis related to ORF8 mutations such as:

Identification of a novel SARS-CoV-2 variant with a truncated protein in ORF8 gene by next generation sequencing. S DeRonde, H Deuling, J Parker, J Chen. Scientific reports 12 (1), 4631