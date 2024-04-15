Review 1: "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: Dengue is an important public health problem with an estimated of 390 millios of new infections annually. Prevalence of DHF varies from 6.3% in DENV-infected individuals (irrespective of symptoms) to 45.7% in symptomatic and hospitalized cases. Currently, there are not biomarkers for dengue severity. Highly enriched pathways in DHF were involved in negative regulation of macrophage activation and interleukin-8 production, as well as positive regulation of the p38MAPK cascade and ERBB signaling.

The manuscript by Perera et al. described the proteomics of peripheral blood monocytes (PBMC) isolated of patients with DF and DHF. The authors found one hundred and sixty proteins differentially expressed in DENV infected samples compared to healthy controls. These proteins were involved in type I interferon signaling, cytokine response, phagocytosis, haemostasis and cell adhesion.

The experimental work is well-controlled and clearly described. However, I have some comments about the paper :