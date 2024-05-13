Skip to main content
Published on Jun 13, 2024DOI

Review 2: "A New Method Using Rapid Nanopore Metagenomic Cell-free DNA Sequencing to Diagnose Bloodstream Infections: A Prospective Observational Study"

Reviewers agree that the methodology is well-designed and the evidence is reliable. However, they suggest including more technical details and caution against overestimating the method's capabilities while emphasizing its supplementary role alongside blood cultures.

by Nadia Urosevir
Published onJun 13, 2024
Abstract Background Bloodstream infections (BSIs) remain a major cause of mortality, in part due to many patients developing sepsis or septic shock. To survive sepsis, it is paramount that effective antimicrobial therapy is initiated rapidly to avoid excess mortality, but the current gold-standard to identify the pathogen in BSIs, blood culturing, has great limitations with a long turnaround time and a poor sensitivity. This delay to correct empiric broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatments leads to excess mortality and antimicrobial resistance development.Methods In this study we developed a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) assay utilizing the Oxford Nanopore Technologies platform to sequence microbial cell-free DNA from blood plasma. The method was evaluated in a prospective observational clinical study (n=40) in an emergency ward setting, where a study sample was taken from the same venipuncture as a blood culture sample from patients with a suspected BSI.Findings Nanopore mNGS confirmed all findings in patients with a positive blood culture (n=11), and identified pathogens relevant to the acute infection in an additional 11 patients with a negative blood culture. In an analysis of potential impact on the antibiotic treatment, we found that 59% (n=13) of mNGS positive answers could have impacted the treatment, with five cases of a change from ineffective to effective therapy.Interpretation This study demonstrates that culture-independent Nanopore mNGS directly on blood plasma could be a feasible alternative to blood culturing for infection diagnostics for patients admitted with a severe infection or sepsis. The method identified a relevant pathogen in patients with a broad range of etiologies including urinary tract infections and lower respiratory tract infections. With a turnaround time of 6 hours the method could provide unprecedented speed and sensitivity in BSI diagnostics.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The work described in this paper is a very well-designed prospective study aimed at applying a novel molecular diagnostic tool to detect blood-stream infections. Similar studies have been done previously but in a more limited framework. The novelty in this study is in stratification of patients into different category groups according to the presence or absence of infective agents in blood cultures (BC) as well as some additional clinical parameters.  The authors clearly and accurately present their findings in all patient groups with a focus on how well the new method detects bacterial DNA in comparison to the current gold standard BC that detects actively dividing bacteria. They use summarized data to promote their claim on the efficiency and benefit of the new mNGS assay over BC for an early and accurate bacterial detection. While this is partially correct, there is a limitation to this interpretation. This is a lack of recognition that these two methods detect two different things, which are: the presence of bacterial DNA (mNGS) and the presence of viable bacteria (BC). While both of these two methods have their own limitations, they are not interchangeable but rather complementary. So, I do not see mNGS as an ‘alternative’ but rather as a ‘supplement’ to BC.

To better illustrate the significance of the new diagnostic tool for blood-stream infections, the authors provide detailed medical histories for selected cases. This I find fascinating. Detailed description of these cases with an accurate and precise detection of microorganismal genomes provides a compelling insight into the power of mNGS in uncovering molecular signatures of all possible infections the patient has - acute, chronic, dominant, transient and dormant. You could see all of these infections represented quantitatively in blood plasma. The authors rightly comment on the clinical relevance of their findings and a need for validation. What is crucial to conclude is that mNGS cannot be used on its own as a single diagnostic tool. It can obviously impact clinical decisions about the treatments when combined with other findings in which BC remains a gold standard despite its limitations.

As for ethical approval and diversity, the authors provide sufficient evidence on applying the good practice rules and recognizing some of the limitations in their study.  

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
