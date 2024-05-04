Reviews of "Current Schistosoma Mansoni Exposure and Infection have Distinct Determinants: A Data-driven Population-Based Study in Rural Uganda"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers commend the study for its comprehensive analysis of water contact and Schistosoma mansoni infection in rural Uganda but express concerns about using the term "exposure" to refer to water contact rather than contact with cercariae, the actual infectious agents. They highlight that assessing water contact alone is inadequate for determining infection risk without considering the presence of cercariae or infected snails. The reviewers appreciate the study's rich dataset and thorough methodology, noting that risk factors for water contact and infection are distinct. A reviewer suggests exploring findings like reduced water contact in contaminated areas, while both emphasize the importance of these insights for informing targeted public health interventions and policies.

Reviewer 1 (Robert S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Leon E…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

