Review 1: "Clade I Mpox Virus Genomic Diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: This in-depth study examined 603 mpox virus (MPXV) samples from 581 patients across 17 provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spanning 2018 to 2024. The researchers successfully sequenced 348 high-quality MPXV genomes, providing a wealth of data to support their findings. Their analysis revealed that 95% of new sequences fell into clade Ia, a result backed by thorough phylogenetic analysis. Interestingly, they identified potential new groups within clade Ia, suggesting greater diversity than previously known. In contrast, all 17 clade Ib strains were found exclusively in South Kivu province in 2024, forming a distinct lineage.

The researchers argue convincingly that most clade Ia cases stem from animal-to-human transmission, rather than sustained human-to-human spread. This claim is supported by the low frequency of APOBEC3-type mutations in clade Ia sequences - just 10.7% overall - compared to a much higher rate of 35.9% in clade Ib. The study also sheds light on the complex dynamics of MPXV transmission, showing that diverse viral lineages often circulate simultaneously in small areas.

Perhaps most concerning is the evidence of multiple clade Ia lineages being introduced into Kinshasa, highlighting the potential for urban spread. Drawing these threads together, the researchers conclude that the MPXV epidemic in DRC follows two distinct patterns: mainly zoonotic transmission of clade Ia in traditional endemic areas, and sustained human-to-human spread of clade Ib in the east.

While the study's conclusions are well-grounded in the genomic and epidemiological data, the authors are candid about its limitations. They acknowledge potential sampling biases and call for more comprehensive research to fully unravel the diversity and transmission patterns of MPXV in the DRC. This balanced approach adds credibility to their findings and underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and research in tackling this emerging public health challenge.