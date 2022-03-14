Skip to main content
Review of "Antibodies with potent and broad neutralizing activity against antigenically diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants"

Reviewers: Naveenchandra Suryadevara, Robert Carnahan (Vanderbilt) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Naveenchandra Suryadevara and Robert Carnahan
Published onApr 14, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Antibodies with potent and broad neutralizing activity against antigenically diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants
by Lingshu Wang, Tongqing Zhou, Yi Zhang, Eun Sung Yang, Chaim A. Schramm, Wei Shi, Amarendra Pegu, Olamide K. Oloninyi, Amy Ransier, Samuel Darko, Sandeep R. Narpala, Christian Hatcher, David R. Martinez, Yaroslav Tsybovsky, Emily Phung, Olubukola M. Abiona, Evan M. Cale, Lauren A. Chang, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Anthony T. DiPiazza, Ingelise J. Gordon, Kwanyee Leung, Tracy Liu, Rosemarie D. Mason, Alexandra Nazzari, Laura Novik, Adam S. Olia, Nicole A. Doria-Rose, Tyler Stephens, Christopher D. Stringham, Chloe Adrienna Talana, I-Ting Teng, Danielle Wagner, Alicia T. Widge, Baoshan Zhang, Mario Roederer, Julie E. Ledgerwood, Tracy J. Ruckwardt, Martin R. Gaudinski, Ralph S. Baric, Barney S. Graham, Adrian B. McDermott, Daniel C. Douek, Peter D. Kwong, John R Mascola, Nancy J. Sullivan, and John Misasi
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe emergence of highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) that are resistant to therapeutic antibodies highlights the need for continuing discovery of broadly reactive antibodies. We identify four receptor-binding domain targeting antibodies from three early-outbreak convalescent donors with potent neutralizing activity against 12 variants including the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 VOCs. Two of them are ultrapotent, with sub-nanomolar neutralization titers (IC50 <0.0006 to 0.0102 μg/mL; IC80 < 0.0006 to 0.0251 μg/mL). We define the structural and functional determinants of binding for all four VOC-targeting antibodies, and show that combinations of two antibodies decrease the in vitro generation of escape mutants, suggesting potential means to mitigate resistance development. These results define the basis of therapeutic cocktails against VOCs and suggest that targeted boosting of existing immunity may increase vaccine breadth against VOCs.One Sentence SummaryUltrapotent antibodies from convalescent donors neutralize and mitigate resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Science and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Naveenchandra Suryadevara & Robert Carnahan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Antibodies with potent and broad neutralizing activity against antigenically diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants"
by Naveenchandra Suryadevara and Robert Carnahan
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
