Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 serological tests can generate false positive results for samples from patients with chronic inflammatory diseases"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This work provides insight into one of the populations known to have higher rates of serology interference, often due to the presence of RF. The authors have a well-defined cohort of samples from patients with SLE, RA, and MS which they screen on 17 lateral flow assays (LFAs), two ELISA based assays, and an internal multiplex assay. Independent verification of SARS-CoV-2 serologic assays is important and information in well-defined cohorts with possible interferences is needed. Obtaining such cohorts from “pre-SARS-CoV-2” is difficult. LFAs are of particular interest in epidemiologic studies for their ease of implementation and portability, and this work suggests that there may be significant bias in using some of these assays in isolation in populations with reasonable prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases. This work supports the current understanding of LFA serologic tests and the known increase in serologic interference from patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.

Some considerations for this work:

· Training and interpretation information about lateral flow operators would be helpful as point of care test interpretation varies between operators. (eg - Were these clinical lab technicians accustomed to lateral flow interpretation or newly trained operators?)

· Are all of these LFAs CE marked or otherwise approved by a regulatory agency? How were they chosen?

· Pg 9: “Due to insufficient sample volume, these ELISA tests could not be verified as extensively as the other tests (supplementary table 1).” Can the authors clarify what “as extensively” means? (eg – 40/47 RA samples were assessed)

· There is some data to suggest that the presence of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 may correlate with possible immunity. There is still a paucity of information on how neutralizing antibodies from PRNT correlate with currently available clinical serologic assays, particularly qualitative lateral flow assays. Some caution should be used in over-interpreting the current uses of SARS-CoV-2 serologic testing, specifically as regards claims on immunity.

· This paper supports the use of confirmation testing in cases were LFA will be used for screening. Laboratory based serologic assays, such as the multiplex assay developed by the authors, appear to have fewer specificity issues, even in this specialized population and would therefore be useful in orthogonal testing of positive samples.