Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 24, 2022DOI

Review of "Mutations that adapt SARS-CoV-2 to mustelid hosts do not increase fitness in the human airway"

Reviewer: Alina Chan (Broad Institute) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Alina Chan
Published onMar 24, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Mutations that adapt SARS-CoV-2 to mustelid hosts do not increase fitness in the human airway
by Jie Zhou, Thomas P. Peacock, Jonathan C. Brown, Daniel H. Goldhill, Ahmed M.E. Elrefaey, Rebekah Penrice-Randal, Vanessa M. Cowton, Giuditta De Lorenzo, Wilhelm Furnon, William T. Harvey, Ruthiran Kugathasan, Rebecca Frise, Laury Baillon, Ria Lassaunière, Nazia Thakur, Giulia Gallo, Hannah Goldswain, I’ah Donovan-Banfield, Xiaofeng Dong, Nadine P. Randle, Fiachra Sweeney, Martha C. Glynn, Jessica L. Quantrill, Paul F. McKay, Arvind H. Patel, Massimo Palmarini, Julian A. Hiscox, Dalan Bailey, and Wendy S. Barclay
Description

AbstractSARS-CoV-2 has a broad mammalian species tropism infecting humans, cats, dogs and farmed mink. Since the start of the 2019 pandemic several reverse zoonotic outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 have occurred in mink, one of which reinfected humans and caused a cluster of infections in Denmark. Here we investigate the molecular basis of mink and ferret adaptation and demonstrate the spike mutations Y453F, F486L, and N501T all specifically adapt SARS-CoV-2 to use mustelid ACE2. Furthermore, we risk assess these mutations and conclude mink-adapted viruses are unlikely to pose an increased threat to humans, as Y453F attenuates the virus replication in human cells and all 3 mink-adaptations have minimal antigenic impact. Finally, we show that certain SARS-CoV-2 variants emerging from circulation in humans may naturally have a greater propensity to infect mustelid hosts and therefore these species should continue to be surveyed for reverse zoonotic infections.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Cell journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Alina Chan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Mutations that adapt SARS-CoV-2 to mustelid hosts do not increase fitness in the human airway"
by Alina Chan
  • Published on Mar 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
