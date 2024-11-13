Review 4: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The content of the manuscript is appropriate. Research indicates some assumptions and also affects the development of tuberculosis testing in the future. The experiment's population was sufficient enough to conclude the study. The study will lead to future tuberculosis diagnostic tests.

Some Comments:

Figure 1. The study profile. Why wasn’t FT-MTBDR used with all MTBDRplus: rifampicin-susceptible (109/1347).

From the results of selection by FT-MTBDR, gradually testing the rifampicin resistance group by SMOR should make the differences in the HR group even more visible. In addition, when criticizing the study results, it should be mentioned that the target genes of interest in each individual test have limitations.

Overall the main takeaway is that in order to prevent the spread of tuberculosis, it is crucial to research techniques for precise and transparent testing. Furthermore, ongoing research into the fundamental pathogenicity of tuberculosis is necessary, as is long-term education.