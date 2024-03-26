Review 2: "The Spx Stress Regulator Confers High-level β-lactam Resistance and Decreases Susceptibility to Last-line Antibiotics in Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors clearly show that the molecular pathway involving YjbH adaptor protein and Spx are new elements that can alter B-lactam resistance profiles. More specifically, they show that Spx accumulation renders bacteria hyper-resistant to B-lactams and decreases MRSA susceptibitiliy to other cell-wall targeting antibiotics.

This article is a very interesting, nicely written with experiments answering all hypothesis. The authors described a very interesting observation: Hyper-resistance to B-lactam antibiotics can be observed by deletion of an adaptor protein used by a bacterial protease to degrade the transcriptional activator Spx. They clearly show that the expected accumulation of Spx due to mutation of the adaptor protein YjbH increases B-lactam but also affects resistance to other cell-wall acting antibiotics.

The most interesting observation is that this increased resistance to B-lactams is not due to changes in PBP2A or PBP4 protein levels. Resistance is achieved by modulation of other factors. Here they show that accumulation of Spx regulator is playing an essential rôle and that the redox motif of Spx is not involved in the antibiotic resistance phenotype.



Small Comments :