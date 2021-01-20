Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 20, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease"

Reviewers: Joel Wilmore (SUNY Upstate Medical University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Mark Sangster (University of Rochester Medical Center) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Joel Wilmore and Mark Sangster
Published onJan 20, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease
by Clinton O. Ogega, Nicole E. Skinner, Paul W. Blair, Han-Sol Park, Kirsten Littlefield, Abhinaya Ganesan, Pranay Ladiwala, Annukka AR Antar, Stuart C. Ray, Michael J. Betenbaugh, Andrew Pekosz, Sabra L. Klein, Yukari C. Manabe, Andrea L. Cox, and Justin R. Bailey
Description

AbstractMultiple studies have shown loss of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies over time after infection, raising concern that humoral immunity against the virus is not durable. If immunity wanes quickly, millions of people may be at risk for reinfection after recovery from COVID-19. However, memory B cells (MBC) could provide durable humoral immunity even if serum neutralizing antibody titers decline. We performed multi-dimensional flow cytometric analysis of S protein receptor binding domain (S-RBD)-specific MBC in cohorts of ambulatory COVID-19 patients with mild disease, and hospitalized patients with moderate to severe disease, at a median of 54 (39-104) days after onset of symptoms. We detected S-RBD-specific class-switched MBC in 13 out of 14 participants, including 4 of the 5 participants with lowest plasma levels of anti-S-RBD IgG and neutralizing antibodies. Resting MBC (rMBC) made up the largest proportion of S-RBD-specific class-switched MBC in both cohorts. FCRL5, a marker of functional memory when expressed on rMBC, was dramatically upregulated on S-RBD-specific rMBC. These data indicate that most SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals develop S-RBD-specific, class-switched MBC that phenotypically resemble germinal center-derived B cells induced by effective vaccination against other pathogens, providing evidence for durable B cell-mediated immunity against SARS-CoV-2 after recovery from mild or severe COVID-19 disease.Graphical Abstract

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates B cell responses in COVID-19 patients and finds infection elicits S protein RBD-specific memory B cells in most participants. Reviewers deem the study reliable, but find some claims overreaching citing lack of functional data.

Reviewer 1 (Joel Wilmore) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mark Sangster) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease"
Review 1: "Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease"
by Joel Wilmore
  • Published on Jan 20, 2021
Description

Review 2: "Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease"
Review 2: "Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease"
by Mark Sangster
  • Published on Jan 20, 2021
Description

