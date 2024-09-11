Review 2: "Genomic Epidemiology Uncovers the Timing and Origin of the Emergence of Mpox in Humans"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The manuscript identifies the geographic and temporal source of the pox outbreak using phylogenomic and phylogeographic methods. The authors find that the human outbreak was associated with a 20-fold increase in mutation rate due to interactions with host factors. They show that the current outbreak was preceded by a number of years of cryptic human-to-human spread near the geographical point of outbreak.

I will note that while I am generally familiar with the approaches of this manuscript, I do not model infectious disease evolution in my own research and cannot claim to be familiar with all of the intricacies of running the models.

Instead, I will make a few broader suggestions.

First, I think the use of the term “evolutionary rate” in the manuscript could be better qualified. In particular, my understanding is that what has changed is actually the viral mutation rate due to host-induced mutations. I would make this point clear early in the manuscript, because there is otherwise the danger of interpreting this change as one perhaps due to changes in the selective environment.

Second, while the manuscript is generally very good at giving confidence intervals for estimates, there are a few places where conclusions are given where we might question the model’s power to draw those conclusions. On lines 204 and following, the authors show that the model suggests continued slow exponential growth of the outbreak through the COVID pandemic. It would be nice, if possible, to compare this model against an alternative where the exponential rate changed in the pandemic. The reason for doing so is not that the currently conclusions are likely wrong—I suspect they are correct. But I am not sure I know that the model has enough statistical power to distinguish between these possibilities.

I would also encourage the authors to rework some of the figures so that they read more legibly on a printed page.