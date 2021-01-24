Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Jan 24, 2021DOI

Review 2: "Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants"

This preprint offers a successful demonstration of WGS-based detection of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater samples. Reviewers deemed major claims reliable, but experimental methodology and justification should be described in further detail.

by Blake Wiedenheft, Anna Nemudraia, and Artem Nemudryy
Published onJan 24, 2021
Review 2: "Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants
by Alexander Crits-Christoph, Rose S Kantor, Matthew R Olm, Oscar N Whitney, Basem Al-Shayeb, Yue C Lou, Avi Flamholz, Lauren C Kennedy, Hannah Greenwald, Adrian Hinkle, Jonathan Hetzel, Sara Spitzer, Jeffery Koble, Asako Tan, Fred Hyde, Gary Schroth, Scott Kuersten, Jillian F Banfield, and Kara L Nelson
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Viral genome sequencing has guided our understanding of the spread and extent of genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 viral genomes are usually sequenced from nasopharyngeal swabs of individual patients to track viral spread. Recently, RT-qPCR of municipal wastewater has been used to quantify the abundance of SARS-CoV-2 in several regions globally. However, metatranscriptomic sequencing of wastewater can be used to profile the viral genetic diversity across infected communities. Here, we sequenced RNA directly from sewage collected by municipal utility districts in the San Francisco Bay Area to generate complete and near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genomes. The major consensus SARS-CoV-2 genotypes detected in the sewage were identical to clinical genomes from the region. Using a pipeline for single nucleotide variant (SNV) calling in a metagenomic context, we characterized minor SARS-CoV-2 alleles in the wastewater and detected viral genotypes which were also found within clinical genomes throughout California. Observed wastewater variants were more similar to local California patient-derived genotypes than they were to those from other regions within the US or globally. Additional variants detected in wastewater have only been identified in genomes from patients sampled outside of CA, indicating that wastewater sequencing can provide evidence for recent introductions of viral lineages before they are detected by local clinical sequencing. These results demonstrate that epidemiological surveillance through wastewater sequencing can aid in tracking exact viral strains in an epidemic context.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

Crits-Christoph et al sequence RNA isolated from wastewater collected at the municipal utility districts in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sequencing results in complete or near-complete genomes for SARS-CoV-2, bocavirus 3, PMMoV, and other plant viruses. They focus on the SARS-CoV-2 sequences and show that the genotypes predominantly correspond to those isolated from clinical genomes in the region. Minor genotypic variants are detected, and the authors suggest that this represents a sensitive way to detect recent introductions to viral lineages before they are detected in clinical samples. Overall, I consider the work to be well- suited for publication in RR:C19.

Questions:

In figure 1a, it is unclear why there are two entries (relative abundances) reported for a single location on some dates, while other locations have a single entry.

Have the authors followed single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) 8083A and 1738T? If these SNVs have appeared in CA clinical samples since July, then it will strengthen author’s claim about early detection of recent introduction events.

Minor recommendations:

I think the understanding by a broad readership may benefit from clear definition of “milk of silica.”

When authors describe Figure 1d in the text “Only samples with RT-qPCR Ct-values <33 (~25 gc/uL) yielded complete consensus genomes” it might be better to talk about total genome copies (as on x-axis on the plot) rather than gc/uL. A dashed vertical line showing the threshold (>1000 genome copies) for achieving complete genome might also help to read the plot.

Consider commenting on why plant viruses predominate RNA samples isolated using ultrafiltration (panel a) as compared to those from total RNA column and milk of silica samples (panel b). Were both samples amplified using oligo-capture approach to enrich for human respiratory viruses?

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants"
Review 1: "Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants"
Review 1: "Genome sequencing of sewage detects regionally prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants"
by Pei-ying Hong
  • Published on Jan 24, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint offers a successful demonstration of WGS-based detection of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater samples. Reviewers deemed major claims reliable, but experimental methodology and justification should be described in further detail.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://linevoom.line.me/post/1166176315561563552

https://coub.com/ecigator

https://sway.office.com/M5DCGkdFqRLzFQmb?ref=Link

https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/9128064/what-is-a-vape

https://unsplash.com/@vapecig

https://bookmarkswing.com/story13707746/vape-wholesale-ecig-manufacturer-factory

https://social.msdn.microsoft.com/Profile/Vape%20Factory

https://community.dynamics.com/members/vape-factory

https://community.powerbi.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/475172

https://social.technet.microsoft.com/profile/vape%20factory/

https://band.us/band/88711848/post/1

https://band.us/band/88711848

https://www.gog.com/u/vapecig

https://gab.com/vapecig

https://gab.com/vapecig/posts/108900503280340362

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/08/people-who-are-addicted-to-electronic.html

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/11/what-is-electronic-cigarette.html

https://feedly.com/i/entry/fMe7/G3F2H0GZKZqc985OThfnRZ20w3IYeiFP7W28UA=_181aede9e10:102487c:37ab6f60

https://list.ly/i/8074989

https://www.pearltrees.com/matthewma

https://padlet.com/ecigatornew/vapecigarette

https://padlet.com/ecigatornew/vapecigarette/wish/2401482710

https://www.kdpcommunity.com/s/profile/0058V00000DRnLz?language=en_US

https://about.me/vapeecig/

https://www.instructables.com/member/ecigatornew/

https://www.deviantart.com/ecigator

https://www.deviantart.com/ecigator/art/History-Of-Electronic-Cigarette-428511854

https://www.minds.com/vapecig/

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1444201952551374863/feed

https://medium.com/@ecigatornew

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/profile

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/621.html

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/503.html

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/775.html

https://waoop.com/read-blog/14471

https://waoop.com/vaporcig

https://www.vsv7.com/read-blog/38579

https://www.vsv7.com/vaporecig

https://www.vsv7.com/post/92465_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.myshareshow.com/read-blog/33658

https://www.myshareshow.com/vaporecig

https://www.myshareshow.com/post/79494_https-ecigator-com.html

http://networks786.ovh/read-blog/45206

http://networks786.ovh/vaporecig

http://networks786.ovh/post/92097_https-ecigator-com.html

https://somee.social/ecigator

https://somee.social/posts/680744

https://www.mycutiepies.com/vaporecig

https://www.mycutiepies.com/post/40084_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.themetwallynetwork.com/vaporecig

https://www.themetwallynetwork.com/post/17532_https-ecigator-com.html

https://wanzani.com/vaporecig

https://wanzani.com/post/191015_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.menagerie.media/read-blog/11384

https://www.menagerie.media/vaporecig

https://huduma.social/vapecig

https://huduma.social/posts/197902

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/read-blog/7879

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/vaporecig

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/post/16187_https-ecigator-com.html

https://theavtar.com/read-blog/8457

https://theavtar.com/vaporecig

https://theavtar.com/post/18490_https-ecigator-com.html

https://prosface.com/blogs/40695/People-who-are-addicted-to-electronic-cigarettes

https://prosface.com/pages/vapecignew

https://prosface.com/posts/40696

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/blogs/1384/Can-minors-buy-e-cigarettes

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/pages/vaporecig

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/posts/1385

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/are-electronic-cigarettes-harmless-630e21d305f1aac90e1ebbb9

https://community.telecomdrive.com/user/vape_factory

https://community.telecomdrive.com/question/vape-electronic-cigarette-disposable-vape-pen-ecig-manufacturer-and-vape-fa--6310dc3446430e158a0a347c

https://everyonespace.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://everyonespace.tribe.so/post/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette-6310ab15513b775575ef9b3e

https://www.vevioz.com/vaporecig

https://www.vevioz.com/post/275412_https-ecigator-com.html

https://hiqy.in/vaporecig

https://hiqy.in/post/44731

https://workplace.vidcloud.io/social/read-blog/92892

https://workplace.vidcloud.io/social/read-blog/92899

https://talkotive.com/read-blog/77487

https://talkotive.com/read-blog/77489

https://linkspreed.com/read-blog/138146

https://linkspreed.com/read-blog/138151

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/8929

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/8931

https://respeak.net/read-blog/49134

https://respeak.net/read-blog/49135

https://social.x-vendor.com/read-blog/65424

https://social.x-vendor.com/read-blog/65428

https://us.eurl.live/health/what-are-the-top-5-disposable-vapes

https://amazonsale.io/read-blog/5479

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/others/is-it-cheaper-to-buy-disposable-vapes-online

https://reviewsconsumerreports.net/business/who-will-ship-vape-products

https://www.pdf24x7.com/pdf/is-vape-worse-than-smoking

https://edu.pittsburghtribune.org/ebooks/what-s-the-best-brand-of-vape

https://www.nasseej.net/blogs/1415/How-to-Choose-an-Electronic-Cigarette

https://www.nasseej.net/posts/1416

https://www.hypebunch.com/vapecig

https://www.hypebunch.com/post/54248_https-ecigator-com-vape-ecig-health-buy-best.html

https://corosocial.com/vapecig

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164827

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164828

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164829

https://www.lawcodev.com/vapecig

https://www.lawcodev.com/post/250494_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.lawcodev.com/vaporecig

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236579

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236580

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236581

https://www.palpodia.com/vapecig

https://www.palpodia.com/post/62079_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18519

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18520

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18521

https://friend007.com/read-blog/36015

https://friend007.com/vapecig

https://friend007.com/post/193096_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.bhimchat.com/vaporecig

https://www.bhimchat.com/vapecig

https://www.bhimchat.com/post/76334_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.bhimchat.com/post/76336_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://pharmatalk.org/read-blog/28528

https://pharmatalk.org/vapecig

https://pharmatalk.org/post/78393_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.camfect.com/read-blog/15048

https://www.camfect.com/post/751902_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.camfect.com/vapecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/vapecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/vaporecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/read-blog/147468

https://www.xaphyr.com/vapecig

https://www.xaphyr.com/pages/ecignew

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/180526/Types-of-Vape

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/228151/What-is-the-most-popular-vape-product

https://www.sholltna.com/read-blog/698

https://www.sholltna.com/post/1421_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.sholltna.com/vapecig

https://www.emazoo.com/blogs/329733/How-to-Choose-an-Electronic-Cigarette

https://www.emazoo.com/vapecig

https://www.emazoo.com/posts/329734

https://www.addonface.com/vapecig

https://www.addonface.com/post/35148_https-ecigator-com.html

https://addandclick.com/read-blog/91440

https://addandclick.com/vapecig

https://addandclick.com/post/247273_https-ecigator-com.html

https://community.wongcw.com/vapecig

https://community.wongcw.com/posts/257048

https://community.wongcw.com/pages/ecignew

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257050/What-are-the-four-precautions-when-using-a-vape

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257051/How-to-use-a-vape-to-enjoy-it-more

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257053/Here-we-will-introduce-the-basic-usage-of-each-type

https://bumppy.com/tm/vapecig

https://bumppy.com/tm/vaporecig

https://www.rolonet.com/posts/177913

https://www.rolonet.com/vapecig

https://www.rolonet.com/pages/vaporcig

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/177915/Vape-situation-in-Indonesia

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/179932/Basic-Structure-of-Vape

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12959

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12960

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12961

https://www.exoltech.ps/blogs/post/22823

https://www.exoltech.ps/blogs/post/22824

https://www.globhy.com/read-blog/7111

https://www.globhy.com/vapecig

https://www.globhy.com/post/11660_https-ecigator-com.html

https://community.sprintally.com/vapecig

https://community.sprintally.com/post/69761_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://community.sprintally.com/read-blog/16050

https://community.sprintally.com/vaporecig

https://community.sprintally.com/post/69763_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/vapefactory

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/posts/40163

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/pages/vaporecig

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40165/What-are-the-four-precautions-when-using-a-vape

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40166/I-want-to-enjoy-vape-in-a-box

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40167/What-is-a-VAPE

https://wiwonder.com/vapecig

https://wiwonder.com/post/194507_https-ecigator-com.html

https://blacksnetwork.net/vapecig

https://blacksnetwork.net/post/64097_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://blacksnetwork.net/vaporecig

https://www.buzzbii.com/vapecig

https://www.buzzbii.com/post/290480_https-ecigator-com.html

https://lifesspace.com/vapecig

https://lifesspace.com/post/144449_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.unitymix.com/vapecig

https://www.unitymix.com/vaporecig

https://www.unitymix.com/post/71615_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://hunch.lighthouseapp.com/users/1278184

https://fixholdandflip.lighthouseapp.com/projects/159773-dyebold/tickets/10-differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://fixholdandflip.lighthouseapp.com/projects/159773-dyebold/tickets/11-vape-factory

https://vape.lighthouseapp.com/projects/160007/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://uconnect.ae/vapecig

https://uconnect.ae/post/32328_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uconnect.ae/vaporecig

https://degentevakana.com/users/view/41544

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/136969

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/136981

https://buddybio.com/vapecig

https://buddybio.com/vaporecig

https://buddybio.com/post/100459_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://buddybio.com/read-blog/37380

https://social.kubo.chat/vapecig

https://social.kubo.chat/post/16392_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://social.kubo.chat/vaporecig

https://social.kubo.chat/post/16393_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://social.kubo.chat/read-blog/11286

https://social.kubo.chat/read-blog/12158

https://actsfile.com/read-blog/24019

https://actsfile.com/vapecig

https://actsfile.com/post/38704_https-ecigator-com.html

https://teachin.id/angelauy

https://teachin.id/posts/132759

https://teachin.id/blogs/132760/Let-s-get-the-basics-of-vape

http://www.barberlife.com/vapecig

http://www.barberlife.com/post/137727_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

http://www.barberlife.com/vaporecig

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96666

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96667

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96668

https://shapshare.com/read-blog/178392

https://shapshare.com/vapecig

https://shapshare.com/post/297463_https-ecigator-com.html

https://goodshape1.com/read-blog/39424

https://goodshape1.com/vapecig

https://goodshape1.com/post/92637_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://goodshape1.com/vaporecig

https://facethai.net/vapecig

https://facethai.net/post/128834_https-ecigator-com.html

https://expressafrica.et/vapecig

https://expressafrica.et/post/121663_https-ecigator-com.html

https://demo.wowonder.com/vapecig

https://demo.wowonder.com/post/412797_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://demo.wowonder.com/vaporecig

https://wo.barataa.com/vapecig

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108702

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108708

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108714

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/vapecig

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/post/6090_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5093

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5094

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5095

https://www.speakfreelee.com/vapecig

https://www.speakfreelee.com/post/36922_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.merexpression.com/vapecig

https://www.merexpression.com/post/144782_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76898

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76899

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76900

https://socialmodem.com/1675956120339436_593

https://4african.com/vapecig

https://4african.com/post/1589_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://4african.com/read-blog/1073

https://4african.com/read-blog/1074

https://4african.com/read-blog/1075

https://www.chumsay.com/1676012290389810_5101

https://www.chumsay.com/post/17075_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://advpr.net/vapecig

https://advpr.net/post/51203_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49628

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49631

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49632

https://assignmento.org/vapecig

https://assignmento.org/post/7348_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1986

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1987

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1988

https://blue.et/1675959939817498_5954

https://blue.et/post/16729_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://blue.et/read-blog/997

https://blue.et/read-blog/998

https://blue.et/read-blog/999

https://www.nhlfriends.com/vapecig

https://www.nhlfriends.com/post/21734_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6780

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6781

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6782

https://www.jointcorners.com/vapecig

https://www.jointcorners.com/post/14208_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9767

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9768

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9769

https://kryza.network/vapecig

https://kryza.network/post/15411_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://socialcreditu.com/vapecig

https://socialcreditu.com/post/172085_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/vapecig

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/post/40731_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28197

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28201

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28202

https://mysportsgo.com/profile/vapecig

https://mysportsgo.com/profile/vapecig/action_id/443287

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1326/vape

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1327/why-should-i-choose-a-disposable-vape-pen

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1328/do-disposable-vape-get-you-high

https://www.vkay.net/vapecig

https://www.vkay.net/post/2563_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2299

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2300

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2301

https://www.noifias.it/vapecig

https://friendstrs.com/vapecig

https://friendstrs.com/post/8069_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.voyage-to.me/vapecig

https://www.voyage-to.me/post/54154_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/vapecig

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/post/64428_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51945

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51946

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51947

https://cursedmetal.com/vapecig

https://cursedmetal.com/posts/72573

https://cursedmetal.com/pages/vapecig

https://cursedmetal.com/blogs/72574/How-to-Use-a-Vape

https://cursedmetal.com/blogs/77701/Quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://globuzzer.mn.co/members/12637002

https://globuzzer.mn.co/posts/26607803

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/members/15010520

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/about-me-32307820

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/is-vaping-harder-to-quit-than-smoking

https://topbazz.com/vapecig

https://topbazz.com/post/7037_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/547

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/549

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/550

https://community.fyers.in/user/vape_factory

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/is-2-nicotine-a-lot-in-a-vape

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/blog

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/why-amazon-does-not-sell-vapes

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/how-much-should-a-beginner-vape

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/members/13924142

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/posts/about-me-29644806

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/posts/29644865

https://friendtalk.mn.co/members/13813267

https://friendtalk.mn.co/posts/what-is-a-vape

https://www.fuzia.com/article_detail/776046/10-surprising-benefits-of-using-disposable-vapes

https://uberant.com/article/1901623-the-best-disposable-vape-brands-to-try-in-2023/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with