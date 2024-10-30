Skip to main content
Review 1: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"

This study has been well-received for offering different approaches to recruit individuals at high risk for mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the dominant role of peer educators.

by Beatriz Grinsztejn, Carolina Coutinho, and Debora Castanheira
by Sydney Merritt, Megan Halbrook, Yvon Anta, Patrick K. Mukadi, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Tavia Bodisa-Matamu, Lygie Lunyanga, Cris Kacita, Jean Paul Kompany, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Michel Kenye, Sifa Kavira, Thierry Kalonji, Sylvie Linsuke, Emile Malembi, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Liliane Sabi, Candice Lemaille, Inaka Marie, Nicola Low, Lisa E. Hensley, Nicole A. Hoff, Robert Shongo, Jason Kindrachuk, Anne W. Rimoin, and Placide Mbala-Kingebeni
Description

ABSTRACT The epidemiological risk factors associated with mpox acquisition and severity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are changing. We assessed perceived mpox risk, and behavioral, clinical and sexual histories among key populations at risk of acquisition through sexual contact. Here, we describe a sampling strategy to enroll participants considered to be at increased risk for mpox infection - men who have sex with men (MSM) and sex workers (SW) - in three urban centers in the DRC. Through the combined approach of time-location sampling with peer educators and respondent-driven sampling, a mixed cohort of 2826 individuals including self-identified MSM (n = 850), SW (n = 815), both MSM and SW (n = 118) and non-MSM, non-SW individuals (n = 1043) was enrolled in Kinshasa, Kinshasa province, Kenge, Kwango province, and Goma, North Kivu province, from March-August 2024. Of these, over 90% were reached through peer educators. The odds of sampling SW individuals were higher at bars/clubs than traditional health facilities. Conversely, the odds of enrolling MSM were highest at selected health facilities. Modifications to the sampling approach were introduced in Kenge and Goma, but these did not affect the enrollment of MSM or SW participants. Ultimately, the selection of, and collaboration with, well-integrated peer educators was the most important facet of this sampling strategy. As the definitions of at-risk populations continue to change for mpox, we demonstrate a functional approach to quickly surveying otherwise hard-to-reach groups for both public health surveillance activities and response.

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The article “A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo”; explores a peer-educator driven approach for sampling key populations at increased risk of mpox infection, including men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers (SW) and other at-risk populations (ARP). The study's conclusion emphasizes the effectiveness of this strategy in reaching potentially stigmatized populations, asserting its value for public health surveillance and response strategies. While the research presents compelling findings, its conclusions need critical examination.

The authors appropriately used peer educators (PEs) to facilitate recruitment, which is supported by previous literature suggesting community-based strategies are beneficial in reaching stigmatized, marginalized and vulnerable populations. This shows the primary role of PEs, as the study clearly illustrates by demonstrating that over 96% of participants had been referred via PEs. As a result, the distribution of the sampled population is not random and will depend on the social networks of PEs, which can generate selection bias. While this bias is acknowledged, the implications for generalizability are understated. For instance, the study primarily captures individuals within the urban centers of Kinshasa, Kenge, and Goma, potentially overlooking those in rural or less accessible areas where different transmission dynamics might exist.

The mixed use of time-location sampling (TLS) and Respondent-driven sampling (RDS) also offered a flexible framework, however the low uptake of RDS (less than 2% of recruits) calls into question how well it was integrated or effective in facilitating recruitment. According to the authors, this is due to the lack of participant incentives. They suggest that RDS utility could be enhanced through methodological refinements, though these have not yet been detailed. Similarly, although bars and health facilities were reported to be successful TLS venues for recruiting SW and MSM respectively, the absence of granular venue-level data limits the ability to evaluate specific site-level influences on recruitment success.

The inclusion of ARP participants is a notable strength, expanding the scope beyond traditionally targeted populations. However, the study lacks a clear differentiation in risk stratification between ARP groups, which would allow nuanced understanding of their susceptibility to mpox. Regarding infection risk, the reported overlap between MSM and SW groups (4.2% of respondents) suggests compounded risk but is insufficiently analyzed, leaving an important intersection under-explored.

Ethical considerations are addressed adequately, with informed consent and cultural sensitivity covering participant engagement. However, the socio-political context, including proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the DRC, adds complexity to the finding’s interpretation . The authors highlight this but stop short of discussing how such external factors might skew participant responses or willingness to engage.

In summary the paper presents evidence supporting its main argument that a peer-educator-driven approach can effectively access stigmatized and vulnerable populations for surveillance. However, its conclusions would benefit from a deeper exploration of methodological limitations, potential biases, and external contextual factors. The study offers a valuable framework for rapid data collection in resource-limited settings, but potential scalability and adaptability of this approach across diverse contexts have to be investigated.

