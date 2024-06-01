Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Jul 01, 2024DOI

Review of "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"

Reviewers: M Gaglia (University of Wisconsin-Madison) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Marta Gaglia
Published onJul 01, 2024
Review of "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Universal protection against SARS-CoV-2 viruses by multivalent mRNA vaccine in mice
Universal protection against SARS-CoV-2 viruses by multivalent mRNA vaccine in mice
by Zhengyang Lei, Shiyao Zhai, Xi Yuan, Runming Wang, Yunpeng Wang, Vijay Pandey, Can Yang Zhang, Jiansong Ji, Dongmei Yu, Zhenglin Chen, Sumin Bian, and Peiwu Qin
  • Published on Apr 16, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract The continual emergence of new severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants challenges available SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for adequate control of outbreaks. Currently, universal vaccines capable of obviating the need for exact strain matching between mRNA vaccines and circulating viruses are absent. In this study, we designed, manufactured, and evaluated a nucleoside-modified lipid nanoparticle mRNA vaccine, aimed for offering broad-spectrum protection against recent SARS-CoV-2 variants. Additionally, the protection efficiency of monovalent, bivalent, quadrivalent, and XBB.1.5 mRNA vaccines was compared with the proposed universal vaccine. The neutralizing antibody activity against wuhan-1, BA.4/5, XBB.1.5, B.1.1.529, BQ.1.1, EG.5.1 and JN.1 was assessed using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, rapid fiber-optic biolayer interferometry-based biosensor, and pseudovirus neutralization test. Our results reveal that the proposed multivalent vaccine affords comprehensive protection against previously circulating, current and previously unidentified SARS-CoV-2 strains.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer found the study potentially informative, examining the antibody responses to a multi-valent mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. While the methods were deemed appropriate and the results interesting, the reviewer highlighted several limitations. These included unclear generalizability, questions about whether the response was truly polyvalent, and a lack of detail in various aspects of the study design and methods. The reviewer noted that the main finding - that a multivalent vaccine may elicit a broad response affecting strains not included in the vaccine - was interesting, but suggested that further research with different virus combinations and more divergent strains would be necessary to fully support the authors' conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Marta G…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"
Review 1: "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"
by Marta Gaglia
  • Published on Jul 01, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewer found the study potentially informative, examining the antibody responses to a multi-valent mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. While the methods were deemed appropriate and the results interesting, the reviewer highlighted several limitations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with