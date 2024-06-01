Review of "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer found the study potentially informative, examining the antibody responses to a multi-valent mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. While the methods were deemed appropriate and the results interesting, the reviewer highlighted several limitations. These included unclear generalizability, questions about whether the response was truly polyvalent, and a lack of detail in various aspects of the study design and methods. The reviewer noted that the main finding - that a multivalent vaccine may elicit a broad response affecting strains not included in the vaccine - was interesting, but suggested that further research with different virus combinations and more divergent strains would be necessary to fully support the authors' conclusions.

