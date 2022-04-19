Reviews of "Genome wide screen of RNAi molecules against SARS-CoV-2 creates a broadly potent prophylaxis"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes the usage of RNAi molecules to create a potent prophylaxis against SARS-COV-2. Reviewers deemed this study strong and reliable with the only potential limitation being the lack of studies in different animal models.

Reviewer 1 (Jian Zheng) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Shou-Wei Ding) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

