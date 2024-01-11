Review 2: "A "suicide" BCG Strain provides Enhanced Immunogenicity and Robust Protection against Mycobacterium Tuberculosis in Macaques"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

The authors of this manuscript have generated a new BCG strain that dies after vaccination. This strain is safer than classic BCG, because it disappears after time, yet it retains the immunogenicity and protective properties of wild-type BCG.

The authors have used clever molecular methods to engineer a BCG strain that is killed upon cue and then releases antigens to the host. This part is robust and well-detailed.

With this vaccine, they asked whether it performs comparable to WT BCG as a vaccine. This is important because it has been classically observed that killed MTB or killed BCG was not as good a vaccine as live BCG.

Questions that were answered:

Is BCG Tet-Off cleared in vivo? Yes Is BCG Tet-Off immunogenic (prior to Mtb challenge), despite being cleared? Yes, comparable to WT BCG. Does BCG Tet-off retain protective efficacy, despite being cleared? Yes, protection was not lost. Hypothesis that protection is compromised was clearly rejected. Is BCG Tet-off more protective, in mice? No. Equal protection in lungs, seemingly less protection in spleens (although ns according to statistical testing done). Is BCG Tet-off protective, in NHP? When removing the historic controls, there was a trend that BCG Tet-off appeared to be more protective in NHP. However, in this experiment, BCG WT sterilized 2/8 which is not as impressive as Darragh 2020 where WT BCG sterilized 6/10. The finding that BCG Tet-off provided sterilizing immunity in 6/8 is therefore not clearly better than the previous published findings. Immune studies after challenge (Figure 6) are confounded by huge variance within each group, including sterile vs. non-sterile, 6 log difference in CFU. Therefore, it is not clear that these are about immunogenicity rather than the host containment of the Mtb challenge, in the two groups.

In sum, BCG Tet-off has been made, it is safe, despite it getting cleared, it is both immunogenic and protective, providing comparable immunogenicity in mice and NHP, and some potentially divergent protection data, tending to be less protective in mice but more protective in NHP. While the more protective is potentially exciting, the BCG Tet-off sterilized at about the same degree as the 2020 historical paper on iv WT BCG.



Suggestions: