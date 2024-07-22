Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Aug 22, 2024

Reviews of "Estimating the Potential Impact of Surveillance Test-and-Treat Posts to Reduce Malaria in Border Regions in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Modelling Study"

Reviewers: L Zhu (Stanford) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • D Guararie (Case Western Reserve University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Lin Zhu and David Guararie
Published onAug 22, 2024
Estimating the potential impact of surveillance test-and-treat posts to reduce malaria in border regions in sub-Saharan Africa: a modelling study
by Hillary M. Topazian, Giovanni D. Charles, Nora Schmit, Matteo Pianella, John M. Marshall, Immo Kleinschmidt, Katharina Hauck, and Azra C. Ghani
  • Published on Jun 28, 2024
ABSTRACT The last malaria cases in near-elimination settings are often found in international border regions due to the presence of hard-to-reach populations, conflict, uneven intervention coverage, and human migration. Test-and-treat border posts are an under-researched form of active case detection used to interrupt transmission chains between countries. We used an individual-based, mathematical metapopulation model of P. falciparum to estimate the effectiveness of border posts on total cases in malaria-endemic sub-Saharan Africa. We estimated that implementation of international border posts across 401 sub-national administrative units would avert a median of 7,173 (IQR: 1,075 to 23,550) cases per unit over a 10-year period and reduce PfPR2-10 by a median of 0.21% (IQR: 0.04% to 0.44%). Border posts were most effective in low-transmission settings with high-transmission neighbors. Border posts alone will not allow a country to reach elimination, particularly when considering feasibility and acceptability, but could contribute to broader control packages to targeted populations.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint received positive reviews for using individual-based modeling to estimate the effectiveness of border posts in reducing malaria transmission. Reviewers highlighted the study's significant contribution to understanding the role of human mobility in malaria control and its detailed simulations across 401 sub-national units. However, they pointed out concerns regarding the accuracy of quantitative estimates due to data limitations and subjectivity in model parameters, and they called for further clarification on specific technical aspects of the model. Despite these limitations, the study is valuable for guiding malaria control strategies in border regions.

Reviewer 1 (Lin Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (David G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

