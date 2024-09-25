Review 2: "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: Up to 1/3 of persons with TB are never diagnosed, and molecular testing of tongue swabs offers an exciting alternative to sputum for improving the feasibility and safety of TB diagnosis if a sufficiently sensitive, point-of-care(POC) test can be developed. Olson and colleagues demonstrate that improvements in swab design and swab processing techniques can likely increase the amount of biomass recovered for testing. Their study has multiple strengths including 1) the use of swab samples from persons undergoing clinical evaluation with TB in a high-burden setting to maximize applicability even at the design stage for these assays; 2) rigorous experimentation with swab collection type with attention to both yield and feasibility to reveal the potential for low-cost foam cell swabs as an alternative to nylon flocked swabs; and 3) innovative experimentation with sample processing techniques with an eye to enhancing DNA recovery to show that Mtb can be concentrated in sediment and captured using magnetic bead capture with target sequence hybridization. These findings complement recently published articles from Steadman et al Clin Infect Dis 2024 and Yan et al PLoS ONE 2024.

There are also a few limitations of the study including 1) a lack of description of the participants and how they were recruited, preventing a full assessment of the risk of bias and the generalizability of the sample; 2) a lack of statistical power to determine if these methods can enhance sensitivity on tongue swab testing, and 3) the fact that these innovations provide only a proof-of-concept rather than an implementable protocol, as several of the technologies that likely enabled the high sensitivity are not currently feasible in POC settings and also create infectious aerosols (centrifugation, bead-beating, and vortexing).