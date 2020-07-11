Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"

Reviewers: Yi Tang (Capital Medical University), Chenjian Li, (Peking University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Kapil Gururangan (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Yi Tang, Chenjian Li, and Kapil Gururangan
Published onAug 11, 2020
Reviews of "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry
by Elodie Meppiel, Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, Alexandra Maury, Imen Bekri, Cecile Delorme, Virginie Desestret, Lucas Gorza, Geoffroy Hautecloque-Raysz, Sophie Landre, Annie Lannuzel, Solene Moulin, Peggy Perrin, Paul Petitgas, Francois Sellal, Adrien Wang, Pierre Tattevin, Thomas de Broucker, and undefined undefined
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Background: The clinical description of the neurological manifestations in COVID-19 patients is still underway. This study aims to provide an overview of the spectrum, characteristics and outcomes of neurological manifestations associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Methods: We conducted a nationwide, multicentric, retrospective study during the French COVID-19 epidemic in March-April 2020. All COVID-19 patients with de novo neurological manifestations were eligible. Results: We included 222 COVID-19 patients with neurological manifestations from 46 centers throughout the country. Median age was 65 years (IQR 53-72), and 136 patients (61.3%) were male. COVID-19 was severe or critical in almost half of the patients (102, 45.2%). The most common neurological diseases were COVID-19 associated encephalopathy (67/222, 30.2%), acute ischemic cerebrovascular syndrome (57/222, 25.7%), encephalitis (21/222, 9.5%), and Guillain-Barre Syndrome (15/222, 6.8%). Neurological manifestations appeared after first COVID-19 symptoms with a median (IQR) delay of 6 (3-8) days in COVID-19 associated encephalopathy, 7 (5-10) days in encephalitis, 12 (7-18) days in acute ischemic cerebrovascular syndrome and 18 (15-28) days in Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Brain imaging was performed in 192 patients (86.5%), including 157 MRI (70.7%). Brain MRI of encephalitis patients showed heterogeneous acute non vascular lesion in 14/21 patients (66.7%) with associated small ischemic lesion or microhemorrhages in 4 patients. Among patients with acute ischemic cerebrovascular syndrome, 13/57 (22.8%) had multi territory ischemic strokes, with large vessel thrombosis in 16/57 (28.1%). Cerebrospinal fluid was analyzed in 97 patients (43.7%), with pleocytosis in 18 patients (18.6%). A SARS-CoV-2 PCR was performed in 75 patients and was positive only in 2 encephalitis patients. Among patients with encephalitis, ten out of 21 (47.6%) fully recovered, 3 of whom received corticosteroids (CS). Less common neurological manifestations included isolated seizure (8/222, 3.6%), critical illness neuropathy (8/222, 3.6%), transient alteration of consciousness (5/222, 2.3%), intracranial hemorrhage (5/222, 2.3%), acute benign lymphocytic meningitis (3/222, 1.4%), cranial neuropathy (3/222, 1.4%), single acute demyelinating lesion (2/222, 0.9%), Tapia syndrome (2/222, 0.9%), cerebral venous thrombosis (1/222, 0.5%), sudden paraparesis (1/222, 0.5%), generalized myoclonus and cerebellar ataxia (1/222, 0.5%), bilateral fibular palsy (1/222, 0.5%) and isolated neurological symptoms (headache, anosmia, dizziness, sensitive or auditive symptoms, hiccups, 15/222, 6.8%). The median (IQR) follow-up of the 222 patients was 24 (17-34) days with a high short-term mortality rate (28/222, 12.6%). Conclusion: Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19 mainly included CAE, AICS, encephalitis and GBS. Clinical spectrum and outcomes were broad and heterogeneous, suggesting different underlying pathogenic processes.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study finds broad spectrum of neurological manifestations associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Findings are informative for future intervention studies. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations to some methods and data.

Reviewer 1 (Yi Tang, Chenjian Li) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kapil Gururangan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"
Review 1: "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"
by Yi Tang and Chenjian Li
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Study finds broad spectrum of neurological manifestations associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Findings are informative for future intervention studies. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations to some methods and data.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"
Review 2: "Neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19: a nationwide registry"
by Kapil Gururangan
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Study finds broad spectrum of neurological manifestations associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Findings are informative for future intervention studies. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations to some methods and data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with