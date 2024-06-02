Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Correlates of Protection from Infection Against Variants of Concern"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study conducted mediation analysis to assess serum neutralizing antibodies induced by prior SARS-CoV-2 infections as potential correlates of protection against Delta and Omicron BA.1/2 wave infections, within South African cohorts. They conclude that neutralizing antibodies account for about a third of the protection conferred by prior infection against the Delta variant, while they only account for about 10% of the protection against Omicron. The reviewers found the study to be interesting, however they outline important concerns. A lack of important components for the causal mediation analysis is mentioned by a reviewer, while the other reviewer commented on the potential lack of generalizability and lack of discussion on confounders.

Reviewer 1 (Nima H…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (William L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

