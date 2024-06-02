Skip to main content
Medical SciencesGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Jul 02, 2024DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Correlates of Protection from Infection Against Variants of Concern"

Reviewers: N Hejazi (Harvard) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • W Liu (Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Nima Hejazi and William Liu
Published onJul 02, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Kaiyuan Sun, Jinal N. Bhiman, Stefano Tempia, Jackie Kleynhans, Vimbai Sharon Madzorera, Qiniso Mkhize, Haajira Kaldine, Meredith L McMorrow, Nicole Wolter, Jocelyn Moyes, Maimuna Carrim, Neil A Martinson, Kathleen Kahn, Limakatso Lebina, Jacques D. du Toit, Thulisa Mkhencele, Anne von Gottberg, Cécile Viboud, Penny L. Moore, Cheryl Cohen, and PHIRST-C group
  • Published on Jun 07, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Serum neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by vaccination have been linked to protection against symptomatic COVID-19 and severe disease. However, much less is known about the efficacy of nAbs in preventing the acquisition of infection, especially in the context of natural immunity and against SARS-CoV-2 immune-escape variants. In this study, we conducted mediation analysis to assess serum nAbs induced by prior SARS-CoV-2 infections as potential correlates of protection (CoPs) against Delta and Omicron BA.1/2 wave infections, in rural and urban household cohorts in South Africa. We find that, in the Delta wave, anti-D614G nAbs mediate 37% (95%CI 34% - 40%) of the total protection against infection conferred by prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and that protection decreases with waning immunity. In contrast, anti-Omicron BA.1 nAbs mediate 11% (95%CI 9 - 12%) of the total protection against Omicron BA.1/2 wave infections, due to Omicron9s neutralization escape. These findings underscore that CoPs mediated through nAbs are variant-specific, and that boosting of nAbs against circulating variants might restore or confer immune protection lost due to nAb waning and/or immune escape. However, the majority of immune protection against SARS-CoV-2 conferred by natural infection cannot be fully explained by serum nAbs alone. Measuring these and other immune markers including T-cell responses, both in the serum and in other compartments such as the nasal mucosa, may be required to comprehensively understand and predict immune protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Summary of Reviews: This study conducted mediation analysis to assess serum neutralizing antibodies induced by prior SARS-CoV-2 infections as potential correlates of protection against Delta and Omicron BA.1/2 wave infections, within South African cohorts. They conclude that neutralizing antibodies account for about a third of the protection conferred by prior infection against the Delta variant, while they only account for about 10% of the protection against Omicron. The reviewers found the study to be interesting, however they outline important concerns. A lack of important components for the causal mediation analysis is mentioned by a reviewer, while the other reviewer commented on the potential lack of generalizability and lack of discussion on confounders.

Reviewer 1 (Nima H…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (William L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
