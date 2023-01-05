Review 2: "Assessing the Effect of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors in the Prevention of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

The use of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) has been widely examined in cohort studies and randomized trials for the treatment of acute COVID symptoms and recovery. Specifically, fluvoxamine has been examined in several randomized trials and demonstrated treatment benefits for both prevention of clinical progression and time to recovery. Observational studies have examined whether patients already on SSRIs had a greater risk of hospitalization or death and have found protective effects. It should come as only logical then, to examine whether these drugs have a role in long COVID. For that reason, this study is very timely and potentially important.

The methods are sound and use a typical nested case-control approach. There is a sufficient number of patients that if they detect a treatment effect, it is likely sufficiently powered. The effect size detected also appears to be in line with the therapeutic studies of SSRIs in acute COVID.

Some of the text is overly long; for example the introduction and some of the reporting of results are inconsistent. There is no reason, for example, to report a p-value as P = 5 x 10-4. I am not convinced that the mechanism of action is understood about antidepressants in COVID and it is entirely speculative that they may have antiviral or anti-inflammatory properties. The study is interesting and will probably lead to a lot of off-label prescribing and use by a population of patients that otherwise have nothing else. However, we ultimately need a large randomized trial to inform whether this is an agent that can be widely recommended.