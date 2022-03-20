Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 20, 2022DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Prevalence in Sierra Leone, March 2021: A Cross-sectional, Nationally Representative, Age-Stratified Serosurvey"

Reviewers: K E Wiens (Johns Hopkins University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Kirsten E Wiens
Published onApr 20, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 antibody prevalence in Sierra Leone, March 2021: a cross-sectional, nationally representative, age-stratified serosurvey
by Mohamed Bailor Barrie, Sulaiman Lakoh, J. Daniel Kelly, Joseph Sam Kanu, James Squire, Zikan Koroma, Silleh Bah, Osman Sankoh, Abdulai Brima, Rashid Ansumana, Sarah A. Goldberg, Smit Chitre, Chidinma Osuagwu, Justin Maeda, Bernard Barekye, Tamuno-Wari Numbere, Mohammed Abdulaziz, Anthony Mounts, Curtis Blanton, Tushar Singh, Mohamed Samai, Mohamed A. Vandi, and Eugene T. Richardson
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundAs of 26 March 2021, the Africa CDC had reported 4,159,055 cases of COVID-19 and 111,357 deaths among the 55 African Union Member States; however, no country has published a nationally representative serosurvey as of May 2021. Such data are vital for understanding the pandemic’s progression on the continent, evaluating containment measures, and policy planning.MethodsWe conducted a cross-sectional, nationally representative, age-stratified serosurvey in Sierra Leone in March 2021 by randomly selecting 120 Enumeration Areas throughout the country and 10 randomly selected households in each of these. One to two persons per selected household were interviewed to collect information on socio-demographics, symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, exposure history to laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, and history of COVID-19 illness. Capillary blood was collected by fingerstick, and blood samples were tested using the Hangzhou Biotest Biotech RightSign COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette. Total seroprevalence was was estimated after applying sampling weights.FindingsThe overall weighted seroprevalence was 2.6% (95% CI 1.9-3.4). This is 43 times higher than the reported number of cases. Rural seropositivity was 1.8% (95% CI 1.0-2.5), and urban seropositivity was 4.2% (95% CI 2.6-5.7).InterpretationAlthough overall seroprevalence was low compared to countries in Europe and the Americas (suggesting relatively successful containment in Sierra Leone), our findings indicate enormous underreporting of active cases. This has ramifications for the country’s third wave (which started in June 2021), where the average number of daily reported cases was 87 by the end of the month—this could potentially be on the order of 3,700 actual infections, calling for stronger containment measures in a country with only 0.2% of people fully vaccinated. It may also reflect significant underreporting of incidence and mortality across the continent.FundingThis study was supported by NIAID K08 AI139361, the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation, and the Africa CDC.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Kirsten E W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


