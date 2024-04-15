Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on May 15, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"

Reviewers: V Pando-Robles (Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Sunil (International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Victoria Pando-Robles and Sujatha Sunil
Published onMay 15, 2024
Reviews of "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Proteomics analysis of peripheral blood monocytes from patients in early dengue infection reveals potential markers of subsequent fluid leakage
Proteomics analysis of peripheral blood monocytes from patients in early dengue infection reveals potential markers of subsequent fluid leakage
by Nilanka Perera, Abhinav Kumar, Bevin Gangadharan, Diyanath Ranasinghe, Ananda Wijewickrama, Gathsaurie Neelika Malavige, Joanna L. Miller, and Nicole Zitzmann
  • Published on Mar 26, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Infections caused by dengue virus (DENV) cause significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. The majority of patients have a mild course of dengue fever (DF) disease, however a proportion of infected individuals develop much more severe dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) resulting in circulatory collapse and multiorgan failure due to increased vascular permeability. Early detection of individuals likely to develop severe disease could lead to improved outcomes for patients, and help use healthcare resources more efficiently. At present there are no reliable markers during the earlier stages of infection that indicate which patients will go on to develop DHF. Our study was aimed at identifying proteins that are differentially regulated early during disease in peripheral blood monocytes (PBMC) of patients who subsequently develop DHF. Such proteins may also point at cellular pathways implicated in developing vascular leakage. PBMC were isolated from patients with a confirmed dengue infection, lysed and subjected to tandem mass tag mass spectrometry. One hundred and sixty proteins were differentially expressed in DENV-infected samples compared to healthy controls. These were mainly involved in type I interferon signaling, cytokine response, phagocytosis, haemostasis and cell adhesion. PBMC from DHF patients differentially expressed 90 proteins compared to individuals with DF; these were involved in down-regulation of platelet activation and aggregation, cell adhesion and cytoskeleton arrangement pathways. Proteins involved in oxidative stress and p38 MAPK signaling were upregulated in DHF samples during early infection compared to DF samples. The proteins reported here that are differentially regulated in PBMC early during infection could potentially serve as biomarkers to identify patients at risk of developing DHF at an early disease stage. This study also provides important observations on pathways implicated in severe DENV infection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study aimed to identify proteins that might be differentially regulated in peripheral blood monocytes of people who go on to develop dengue hemorrhagic fever. The authors used a proteomics-based approach for this, comparing protein expression between people with and without dengue. The authors identified 160 differentially regulated proteins, including 94 upregulated and 66 down-regulated proteins. Proteins involved in oxidative stress and p38 MAPK signaling were upregulated in samples from people with dengue hemorrhagic fever, compared to people with uncomplicated dengue infection. The reviewers highlight the potential relevance of the study in advancing knowledge regarding pathways involved in complicated dengue infection. Minor concerns were raised regarding the lack of validation of the study results with another methodology.

Reviewer 1 (Victoria P…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sujatha S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"
Review 1: "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"
by Victoria Pando-Robles
  • Published on May 15, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers highlight the potential relevance of the study in advancing knowledge regarding pathways involved in complicated dengue infection. Minor concerns were raised regarding the lack of validation of the study results with another methodology.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"
Review 2: "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"
by Sujatha Sunil
  • Published on May 15, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers highlight the potential relevance of the study in advancing knowledge regarding pathways involved in complicated dengue infection. Minor concerns were raised regarding the lack of validation of the study results with another methodology.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with