Reviews of "Proteomics Analysis of Peripheral Blood Monocytes from Patients in Early Dengue Infection Reveals Potential Markers of Subsequent Fluid Leakage"

Summary of Reviews: This study aimed to identify proteins that might be differentially regulated in peripheral blood monocytes of people who go on to develop dengue hemorrhagic fever. The authors used a proteomics-based approach for this, comparing protein expression between people with and without dengue. The authors identified 160 differentially regulated proteins, including 94 upregulated and 66 down-regulated proteins. Proteins involved in oxidative stress and p38 MAPK signaling were upregulated in samples from people with dengue hemorrhagic fever, compared to people with uncomplicated dengue infection. The reviewers highlight the potential relevance of the study in advancing knowledge regarding pathways involved in complicated dengue infection. Minor concerns were raised regarding the lack of validation of the study results with another methodology.

Reviewer 1 (Victoria P…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sujatha S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

