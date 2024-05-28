Review of "Hematologic Abnormalities after COVID-19 Vaccination: A Large Korean Population-based Cohort Study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This retrospective cohort analysis claims that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with an increased risk of hematologic abnormalities, such as nutritional anemia, aplastic anemia, and coagulation defects compared to nonvaccinated individuals. The reviewer points out several limitations including population characteristics and bias and confounders such as sex, age, and pre-existing conditions. Overall, they find the study potentially informative as previous studies have claimed COVID-19 vaccines to have very few hematologic adverse effects.

Reviewer 1 (Sergio Iván Valdés F…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

