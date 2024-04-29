Review 2: "Knowledge, Perception, and Preventive Practices of Livestock Workers and Household Animal Owners Regarding Anthrax in Nigeria"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors have looked at knowledge, attitudes and practices related to anthrax among livestock workers in Nigeria. Generally, the study found a poor understanding of anthrax among study participants.

The study is well written and clear, and the sample size of the study makes this a significant contribution. The authors should reconsider the statistical tests that they used. The use of chi-square is usually for comparing percentages across different groups to see if the groups are statistically different. It is generally not used in the way that the authors have used it. I believe a slightly more sophisticated analysis is needed to look at associations (e.g., logistic regression). Since this is a cross-sectional study, I suggest that the authors present prevalence ratios (see doi: 10.1002/sim.7059). I also noted that the authors use aOR, but I'm not sure which variables they adjusted for.

Another issue that could greatly help the reader is to include what the correct knowledge or attitude is within the tables. Right now, the tables mention the numbers and percentages of respondents who believed in a particular risk, but it's unclear what the correct belief is. Many readers will not know the risk factors, so the authors need to make this much clearer to readers.

There is very little understanding of anthrax among livestock workers and animal owners in Nigeria. Certain variables, like low education, increase the likelihood that an individual will have poor knowledge, attitudes, and practices. There is an important need to increase education and training among livestock workers and animal keepers in Nigeria to improve behaviors that prevent the spread of anthrax.