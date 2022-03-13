Review of "Sensing of COVID-19 Antibodies in Seconds via Aerosol Jet Printed Three Dimensional Electrodes"

Description

AbstractRapid diagnosis is critical for the treatment and prevention of diseases. In this research, we report sensing of antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 virus in seconds via an electrochemical platform consisting of gold micropillar array electrodes decorated with reduced graphene oxide and functionalized with recombinant viral antigens. The array electrodes are fabricated by Aerosol Jet (AJ) nanoparticle 3D printing, where gold nanoparticles (3-5nm) are assembled in 3D space, sintered, and integrated with a microfluidic device. The device is shown to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 protein and its receptor-binding-domain (RBD) at concentrations down to 1pM via electrochemical impedance spectroscopy and read by a smartphone-based user interface. In addition, the sensor can be regenerated within a minute by introducing a low-pH chemistry that elutes the antibodies from the antigens, allowing successive testing of multiple antibody samples using the same sensor. The detection time for the two antibodies tested in this work is 11.5 seconds. S1 protein sensing of its antibodies is specific, which cross-reacts neither with other antibodies nor with proteins such as Nucleocapsid antibody and Interleukin-6 protein. The proposed sensing platform is generic and can also be used for the rapid detection of biomarkers for other infectious agents such as Ebola, HIV, and Zika, which will benefit the public health.