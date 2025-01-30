Skip to main content
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Jan 30, 2025DOI

Reviews of "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"

Reviewers: T Harder (Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • C Bamford (Queen's University Belfast) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Timm Harder and Connor Bamford
Published onJan 30, 2025
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Establishing methods to monitor H5N1 influenza virus in dairy cattle milk
Establishing methods to monitor H5N1 influenza virus in dairy cattle milk
by Elyse Stachler, Andreas Gnirke, Kyle McMahon, Michael Gomez, Liam Stenson, Charelisse Guevara-Reyes, Hannah Knoll, Toni Hill, Sellers Hill, Katelyn S. Messer, Jon Arizti-Sanz, Fatinah Albeez, Elizabeth Curtis, Pedram Samani, Natalia Wewior, David H. O’Connor, William Vuyk, Sophia Khoury, Matthew K. Schnizlein, Nicole C. Rockey, Zachariah Broemmel, Michael Mina, Lawrence C. Madoff, Shirlee Wohl, Lorraine O’Connor, Catherine M. Brown, Al Ozonoff, Daniel J. Park, Bronwyn L. MacInnis, and Pardis C. Sabeti
  • Published on Dec 05, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5N1 has caused a multi-state outbreak among US dairy cattle, spreading across 15 states and infecting hundreds of herds since its onset. We rapidly developed and optimized PCR-based detection assays and sequencing protocols to support H5N1 molecular surveillance. Using 214 retail milk from 20 states for methods development, we found that H5N1 concentrations by digital PCR strongly correlated with qPCR cycle threshold (Ct) values, with dPCR exhibiting greater sensitivity. We also found that metagenomic sequencing after hybrid selection was best for higher concentration samples while amplicon sequencing performs best for lower concentrations. By establishing these methods, we were able to support the creation of a statewide surveillance program to test bulk milk samples monthly from all cattle dairy farms within Massachusetts, which remain negative to date. The methods, workflow, and recommendations described here provide a framework for others aiming to conduct H5N1 surveillance efforts.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents innovative research focused on developing and refining molecular techniques to detect the H5N1 avian influenza virus in dairy cattle milk. The study features robust diagnostic methods, validated across various environments, and their incorporation into a mandatory surveillance program in Massachusetts. Two expert reviews highlight the study’s strengths, including its thorough comparison of methodologies (qPCR vs. dPCR) and its potential to inform global screening programs. While recommending minor clarifications and exploring cost implications, the reviewers emphasize the significance of this research in shaping policies for routine H5N1 monitoring in dairy herds and advancing non-clinical diagnostic approaches for infectious diseases.

Reviewer 1 (Timm H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Connor B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

