Reviews of "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents innovative research focused on developing and refining molecular techniques to detect the H5N1 avian influenza virus in dairy cattle milk. The study features robust diagnostic methods, validated across various environments, and their incorporation into a mandatory surveillance program in Massachusetts. Two expert reviews highlight the study’s strengths, including its thorough comparison of methodologies (qPCR vs. dPCR) and its potential to inform global screening programs. While recommending minor clarifications and exploring cost implications, the reviewers emphasize the significance of this research in shaping policies for routine H5N1 monitoring in dairy herds and advancing non-clinical diagnostic approaches for infectious diseases.

Reviewer 1 (Timm H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Connor B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

