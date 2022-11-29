Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Dec 29, 2022

Reviews of "Monkeypox Outbreak in the Netherlands in 2022: Public Health Response, Epidemiological and Clinical Characteristics of the First 1000 Cases and Protection of the First-Generation Smallpox Vaccine"

Reviewer: S. Nasreen (University of Toronto) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Sharifa Nasreen
Published onDec 29, 2022
Monkeypox outbreak in the Netherlands in 2022: public health response, epidemiological and clinical characteristics of the first 1000 cases and protection of the first-generation smallpox vaccine
by Catharina E. van Ewijk, Fuminari Miura, Gini van Rijckevorsel, Henry J.C. de Vries, Matthijs R.A. Welkers, Oda E. van den Berg, Ingrid H.M. Friesema, Patrick van den Berg, Thomas Dalhuisen, Jacco Wallinga, Diederik Brandwagt, Brigitte A.G.L. van Cleef, Harry Vennema, Bettie Voordouw, Marion Koopmans, Annemiek A. van der Eijk, Corien M. Swaan, Margreet J.M. te Wierik, Tjalling Leenstra, Eline Op de Coul, Eelco Franz, and undefined undefined
Description

AbstractIn early May 2022 a global outbreak of monkeypox (MPX) started among persons without a travel history to regions known to be enzootic for monkeypox-virus. On August 8 2022, the Netherlands reported its 1000thmonkeypox case representing a cumulative incidence of 55 per million population, one of the highest cumulative incidences worldwide. Here we describe the epidemiological characteristics and clinical presentation of the first 1000 monkeypox cases in the Netherlands, within the context of the public health response. Additionally, we explored risk factors for and estimated the protective effect of first-generation smallpox vaccine against more severe MPX.The first 1000 MPX cases, reported between May 20 and August 8 2022, were predominantly MSM aged 31-45 years. The vast majority of infections were acquired through sexual contact with casual partners in private or recreational settings including LGBTQIA+ venues in the Netherlands. This indicates that, although some larger upsurges occurred from point-source and/or travel related events, the outbreak is mainly characterised by sustained transmission within the Netherlands. More severe MPX was associated with having one or more comorbidities as well as having participated in more (3+) different sexual activities 21 days before symptom onset. We found a vaccine effectiveness of the prior first-generation smallpox vaccine against more severe MPX of 58% (95% CI 17-78%), suggesting moderate protection against more severe MPX symptoms on top of any possible protection by this vaccine against MPXV infection and disease.

Reviewer 1 (Sharifa N…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
by Sharifa Nasreen
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022
jame lipz:

After the Covid-19 epidemic was stabilized, smallpox broke out again. Humans face new challenges and need to fleeing the complex again. We need to have accurate assessment and recognition of the epidemic situation to be able to come up with timely solutions.

?
otis jame:

Acquire a useful new knowledge. nyt wordle Thanks to the site for providing very good documentation and information.

Bryce Wo:

The RDF shredder separates waste into two parts: combustible and non-combustible.

The first step is pre-treatment, which breaks down the waste into smaller pieces and removes non-combustible material. This can include bag breaking, primary magnetic separation, or other methods.

