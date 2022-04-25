Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 25, 2022DOI

Review of "Viral load dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following multiple vaccine doses and previous infection"

Reviewer: Lee Kennedy-Shaffer (Vassar College) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Lee Kennedy-Shaffer
Published onMay 25, 2022
Review of "Viral load dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following multiple vaccine doses and previous infection"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Viral load dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following multiple vaccine doses and previous infection
by Yonatan Woodbridge, Sharon Amit, Amit Huppert, and Naama M. Kopelman
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractAn important, and often neglected, aspect of vaccine effectiveness is its impact on pathogen transmissibility, harboring major implications for public health policies. As viral load is a prominent factor affecting infectivity, its laboratory surrogate, qRT-PCR cycle threshold (Ct), can be used to investigate the infectivity-related component of vaccine effectiveness. While vaccine waning has previously been observed for viral load, during the Delta wave, it is yet unknown how Omicron viral load is affected by vaccination status, and whether vaccine-derived and natural infection protection are sustainable. By analyzing results of more than 460,000 individuals we show that while recent vaccination reduces Omicron viral load, its effect wanes rapidly. In contrast, a significantly slower waning rate is demonstrated for recovered COVID-19 individuals. Thus, while the vaccine is effective in decreasing morbidity and mortality, their relative minute effect on transmissibility and rapid waning call for reassessment of the scientific justification for “vaccine certificate”, as it may promote false reassurance and promiscuous behavior.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Lee Kennedy-Shaffer) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below.

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Viral load dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following multiple vaccine doses and previous infection"
Review 1: "Viral load dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following multiple vaccine doses and previous infection"
by Lee Kennedy-Shaffer
  • Published on May 25, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Lee Kennedy-Shaffer (Vassar College) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
James Robrt:

Truck drivers are subject to a variety of regulations and laws that are designed to ensure that drivers are operating safely and in compliance with the law. Truck drivers must also be insured and have a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in order to drive a truck. https://trucksbuddy.com/best-wheels-for-ford-maverick/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with