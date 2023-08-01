Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Sep 01, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Oral Immunization with rVSV Bivalent Vaccine Elicits Protective Immune Responses, Including ADCC, Against Both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A Viruses"

Reviewers: A Del Re (Sapienza University of Rome), G Sarnelli (University Federico II), L Seguella (Sapienza University of Rome) & G Esposito (Sapienza University of Rome) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • T Mao (MIT) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Alessandro Del Re, Giovanni Sarnelli, Luisa Seguella, Giuseppe Esposito, and Tianyang Mao
Published onSep 01, 2023
This Pub is a Review of
Oral immunization with rVSV bivalent vaccine elicits protective immune responses, including ADCC, against both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A viruses
by Maggie Jing Ouyang, Zhujun Ao, Titus A. Olukitibi, Peter Lawrynuik, Christopher Shieh, Sam Kung, Keith Fowke, Darwyn Kobasa, and Xiaojian Yao
  • Published on Jul 15, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract COVID-19 and influenza both cause enormous disease burdens, and vaccines are the primary measures for their control. Since these viral diseases are transmitted through the mucosal surface of the respiratory tract, developing an effective and convenient mucosal vaccine should be a high priority. We previously reported a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV)-based bivalent vaccine (v-EM2/SPΔC1Delta) that protects animals from both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses via intramuscular and intranasal immunization. Here, we further investigated the immune response induced by oral immunization with this vaccine and its protective efficacy in mice. The results demonstrated that the oral cavity delivery, like the intranasal route, elicited strong and protective systemic immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus. This included high levels of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against SARS-CoV-2, as well as strong anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (SP) antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and anti-influenza M2 ADCC responses in mice sera. Furthermore, it provided efficient protection against challenge with influenza H1N1 virus in a mouse model, with a 100% survival rate and a significant low lung viral load of influenza virus. All these findings provide substantial evidence for the effectiveness of oral immunization with the rVSV bivalent vaccine.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the immune response elicited by an oral rVSV bivalent vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in mice. Reviewers commended the vaccine's design and its ability to generate robust systemic antibody responses. However, reviewers noted limitations including a lack of assessments on mucosal immunity, memory cells, variant effectiveness, and safety data. Additionally, the mouse model may not fully reflect vaccine effects in humans. Overall, the reviews rated this preprint as reliable but not conclusive. While showing promise, more research is needed to demonstrate mucosal immune activation and protection against infection/transmission before the vaccine could be considered actionable. The study provides a good starting point, but further investigation is required.

Reviewer 1 (Alessandro D…, Giovanni S…, Luisa S… & Giuseppe E…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Tianyang M…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Oral Immunization with rVSV Bivalent Vaccine Elicits Protective Immune Responses, Including ADCC, Against Both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A Viruses"
by Alessandro Del Re, Giovanni Sarnelli, Luisa Seguella, and Giuseppe Esposito
  • Published on Sep 01, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, the reviews rated this preprint as reliable but not conclusive. While showing promise, more research is needed to demonstrate mucosal immune activation and protection against infection/transmission before the vaccine could be considered actionable.

Review 2: "Oral Immunization with rVSV Bivalent Vaccine Elicits Protective Immune Responses, Including ADCC, Against Both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A Viruses"
by Tianyang Mao
  • Published on Sep 01, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, the reviews rated this preprint as reliable but not conclusive. While showing promise, more research is needed to demonstrate mucosal immune activation and protection against infection/transmission before the vaccine could be considered actionable.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
