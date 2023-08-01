Reviews of "Oral Immunization with rVSV Bivalent Vaccine Elicits Protective Immune Responses, Including ADCC, Against Both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A Viruses"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the immune response elicited by an oral rVSV bivalent vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in mice. Reviewers commended the vaccine's design and its ability to generate robust systemic antibody responses. However, reviewers noted limitations including a lack of assessments on mucosal immunity, memory cells, variant effectiveness, and safety data. Additionally, the mouse model may not fully reflect vaccine effects in humans. Overall, the reviews rated this preprint as reliable but not conclusive. While showing promise, more research is needed to demonstrate mucosal immune activation and protection against infection/transmission before the vaccine could be considered actionable. The study provides a good starting point, but further investigation is required.

Reviewer 1 (Alessandro D…, Giovanni S…, Luisa S… & Giuseppe E…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Tianyang M…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

