Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"

Reviewers: A Bayliss (University of East Anglia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Andrew Bayliss
Published onApr 14, 2022
Face masks do not alter gaze cueing of attention: Evidence from the COVID-19 pandemic
by Mario Dalmaso, Xinyuan Zhang, Giovanni Galfano, and Luigi Castelli
  • dx.doi.org
Interacting with others wearing a face mask has become a regular worldwide practice since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the impact of face masks on cognitive mechanisms supporting social interaction is still largely unexplored. In the present work we focused on gaze cueing of attention, a phenomenon tapping the essential ability which allows individuals to orient their attentional resources in response to eye gaze signals coming from others. Participants from both a European (i.e., Italy; Experiment 1) and an Asian (i.e., China; Experiment 2) country were involved, namely two countries in which the daily use of face masks before COVID-19 pandemic was either extremely uncommon or frequently adopted, respectively. Both samples completed a task in which a peripheral target had to be discriminated while a task irrelevant averted gaze face, wearing a mask or not, acted as a central cueing stimulus. Overall, a reliable and comparable gaze cueing emerged in both experiments, independent of the mask condition. These findings suggest that gaze cueing of attention is preserved even when the person perceived is wearing a face mask.

Reviewer 1 (Andrew B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1 "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"
by Andrew Bayliss
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
