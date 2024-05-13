Reviews of "Broadly Inhibitory Antibodies against Severe Malaria Virulence Proteins"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study compelling, providing strong evidence for the existence of broadly inhibitory human antibodies that can recognize and neutralize the diverse range of PfEMP1 variants from Plasmodium falciparum involved in severe malaria pathogenesis. They commended the comprehensive experimental approach, combining advanced techniques like monoclonal antibody isolation, functional assays, structural biology, and in vitro modeling of cytoadhesion under physiological conditions. The conclusions about the common binding mechanism targeting conserved epitopes on the PfEMP1 CIDRα1 domain were well supported by the structural data. However, one reviewer suggested tempering the claim that the identified antibodies represent a "uniform mode of binding," as the analysis was limited to only two antibodies. Additionally, providing further context on the potential implications for antibody-based therapies or vaccine design against severe malaria could strengthen the discussion.

