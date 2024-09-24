Skip to main content
Published on Oct 24, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Efficacy and Safety of Albendazole 400 mg for 30 Days in Adult Patients with Low Loa loa Microfilaremia: A Non-Inferiority Randomized Controlled Trial Compared to Ivermectin"

The reviewers praised the study for its robust methods and statistical analysis. However, given the results, the reviewers recommend follow-up studies to focus on correlation with disease symptoms.

by Subramanian Swaminathan
Published onOct 24, 2024
Efficacy and Safety of Albendazole 400 mg for 30 Days in Adults Patients with Low Loa loa Microfilaremia: A Non-Inferiority Randomized Controlled Trial Compared to Ivermectin
Efficacy and Safety of Albendazole 400 mg for 30 Days in Adults Patients with Low Loa loa Microfilaremia: A Non-Inferiority Randomized Controlled Trial Compared to Ivermectin
by Luccheri Ndong Akomezoghe, Noé Patrick M'Bondoukwé, Denise Patricia Mawili Mboumba, Jacques Mari Ndong Ngomo, Moutombi Ditombi Bridy Chesli, Hadry Roger Sibi Matotou, Valentin Migueba, and Marielle Karine Bouyou Akotet
  Published on Aug 17, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Loa loa infection is endemic in central African countries like Gabon and in West Africa. Treatment typically involves the use of ivermectin and albendazole, with albendazole often used to reduce microfilaremia in individuals with high microfilaremia before administering ivermectin. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of albendazole in patients with low microfilaremia.Methodology and principal findings The study was conducted from November 7 to April 1 across 31 villages in the Woleu-Ntem province of northern Gabon. Following a questionnaire, venous blood was collected in EDTA tubes for Loa loa diagnosis. Eligible individuals were randomized into two treatment groups and followed for 30 days. One group received daily albendazole tablets (400 mg), while the other received a single dose of ivermectin (200μg/kg). The study reported a 33.0% prevalence of Loa loa infection in northern Gabon. In the per-protocol analysis, the mean microfilaremia decreased significantly by 82.3% and 90.4% in the ALB and IVM groups, respectively (p˂ 0.001). The risk difference between the treatments was 8.1% [95% CI: 16.8; −0.6%]. For the intention-to-treat analysis, the mean microfilaremia decreased significantly by 82.4% and 90.8% in the ALB and IVM groups, respectively (p˂ 0.001), with a risk difference of 8.4% [95% CI: 16.2; 0.6%]. Eosinophil rates decreased by day 30 in both groups, though not significantly different (p>0.05).Conclusions/Significance The prevalence of Loa loa infection (33.05%) is notably high in northern Gabon. Albendazole demonstrated microfilaricidal activity in individuals with low Loa loa microfilaremia. However, its efficacy appears inferior to that of ivermectin and seems to diminish at very low microfilarial loads.Author summary Loa loa infection is endemic in central African countries, including Gabon, and across West Africa. Despite the absence of specific treatments developed for Loa loa, current therapeutic approaches predominantly rely on diethylcarbamazine (DEC), ivermectin (IVM), and albendazole (ALB). Although ALB is more readily available, it is typically reserved for patients with high microfilaremia due to potential severe adverse effects following treatment with IVM. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ALB as an alternative treatment for patients with low microfilaremia compared to IVM. The findings suggest that ALB could serve as a viable alternative for the treatment of microfilaremic loiasis. Moreover, ALB treatment demonstrated adequate clinical efficacy and safety comparable to that of IVM.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: Since the conclusion of the onchocerciasis control program activities in Gabon, ivermectin (IVM) is not readily accessible to physicians and their patients. In Gabon, most loiasis patients have low Mf (< 8000 mf/mL) and reside in rural areas. The rural populations lack easy access to IVM and have limited financial resources to afford medical treatment. Clinically, low or absent Mf is often associated with frequent symptoms such as Calabar swellings. It would be beneficial for these populations to assess whether Albendazole (ALB), an inexpensive medication, could be used for curative purposes in patients with low Mf as an alternative to IVM. While several studies have highlighted the microfilaricidal effect of ALB, they underscore the lack of a standardized protocol for treating microfilaremic loiasis. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ALB 400 mg daily for 30 days in adult patients compared to single dose IVM 200 mm per kg for treating infected patients in Gabon. The manuscript is well written with clear objectives and methodology, and the results are presented with appropriate statistical analysis. The derived conclusions are supported by the results. However, the authors need to make minor addition / deletion on the derived conclusions in the Abstract (pl. see below). I would recommend the manuscript for publication with minor revision. 

Minor comments:

  • LL 31-32: “Eligible individuals were randomized into two treatment groups and followed for 30 days”. Rephrase the sentence qualifying eligible individuals, e.g. individuals with Mf-load < 8000 mf/mL, etc.

  • LL 32-33: Please insert “for 30 days” after “albendazole tablets (400 mg)”.

  • LL 33-34: Also, please give mean Mf-density prior to treatment in community.

  • LL 37-38: Please add a sentence to indicate that “The 95% CI for the risk difference for both per-protocol and intent-to treat analysis did not exceed the non-inferiority margin of 20%”. Also, add a sentence on the safety of ALB and IVM.

  • LL 42-43:

    • “….. and seems to diminish at very low microfilarial loads”. This is not clear, as the statement is supported with data. Needs more data analysis comparing the reductions between groups at each Mf-category.

    • The conclusion needs rewriting as shown here:” The prevalence of Loa loa infection (33.05%) is notably high in northern Gabon. Albendazole demonstrated less microfilaricidal effect than IVM in individuals with low Loa loa microfilaremia. However, as ALB is safe and non-inferior to IVM, it could be a viable alternative to IVM for curative treatment of rural populations lacking easy access to IVM and limited financial resources.”

  • L 92: replace “survey” with “study”

  • L 101: delete “survey”

  • LL 133-135: Delete the sentence beginning with “Blood samples were collected……”, as it is repeated in the subsequent sections.

  • LL 171: “assuming a first-species risk of 5.0% and a second-species risk of 10.0%”. This is not clear. What do the authors mean by “first-species risk of 5.0% and a second species risk of 10.0%. How were the species risk data used in the sample size calculation?

  • Fig 1: The total microfilaraemic is 406. Among these 48 met the inclusion criteria, and the remaining did not meet the inclusion criteria should be 358. In the figure, it is given as 394. Please check and correct.

  • Table 1: please check and correct the “n” for ALB. It should be 24 not 22.

  • Please add “, range” within parentheses after “mf/ml” in the row for “Microfilaremia (mf/mL)” and after “%” in “Eosinophil rate (%)”

  • Please give the ‘n’ for each Mf-category for the two treatment groups. Whether the reductions in Mf in each Mf-category is comparable between treatment groups. Please compare the reductions between treatment groups by Mf-category.

  • L258: Insert “single dose” before IVM

  • LL 264, 269 & 287: replace “monthly treatment” with “30-day treatment”

  • L297: Replace “inferiority” with “non-inferiority”

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
