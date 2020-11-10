Skip to main content
Reviews of "The Early Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Community Physical Health Services and Their Patients’ Mortality in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, UK"

Reviewers: Alex Price (Responsible Gambling Council) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Alex Price
Published onDec 10, 2020
The Early Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Community Physical Health Services and Their Patients’ Mortality in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, UK
by Chen, Shanquan , Jones, Peter B., Underwood, Benjamin R. , Moore, Anna, Bullmore, Edward T., Banerjee, Soumya , Osimo, Emanuele F. , Deakin, Julia B. , Hatfield, Catherine F. , Thompson, Fiona J. , Artingstall, Jonathon D. , Slann, Matthew P. , Lewis, Jonathan R. , and Cardinal, Rudolf N.
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has affected social interaction and healthcare worldwide.METHODS: We examined changes in presentations and referrals to the primary

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Summary of Reviews: Published recently in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, this is a rigorously conducted study that suggests that referrals and presentations to most secondary mental health services reduced and mortality for severe mental illness increased during the pandemic.

Reviewer 1 (Alex Price) | 📘📘📘📘📘

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The Early Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Community Physical Health Services and Their Patients’ Mortality in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, UK"
Review 1: "The Early Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Community Physical Health Services and Their Patients’ Mortality in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, UK"
by Alex Price
  • Published on Dec 25, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Published recently in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, this is a rigorously conducted study that suggests that referrals and presentations to most secondary mental health services reduced and mortality for severe mental illness increased during the pandemic.

