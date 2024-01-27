Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Feb 27, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Evaluation of the Impact of Concentration and Extraction Methods on the Targeted Sequencing of Human Viruses from Wastewater"

Reviewers: K Kondabagil ( ITT Bombay) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • C T DeGroot (Western University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • H Child (University of Exeter) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Kiran Kondabagil, Christopher T DeGroot, and Harry Child
Published onFeb 27, 2024
Reviews of "Evaluation of the Impact of Concentration and Extraction Methods on the Targeted Sequencing of Human Viruses from Wastewater"
Evaluation of the impact of concentration and extraction methods on the targeted sequencing of human viruses from wastewater
Evaluation of the impact of concentration and extraction methods on the targeted sequencing of human viruses from wastewater
by Minxi Jiang, Audrey L.W. Wang, Nicholas A. Be, Nisha Mulakken, Kara L. Nelson, and Rose S. Kantor
  • Published on Jan 20, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Sequencing human viruses in wastewater is challenging due to their low abundance compared to the total microbial background. This study compared the impact of four virus concentration/extraction methods (Innovaprep, Nanotrap, Promega, Solids extraction) on probe-capture enrichment for human viruses followed by sequencing. Different concentration/extraction methods yielded distinct virus profiles. Innovaprep ultrafiltration (following solids removal) had the highest sequencing sensitivity and richness, resulting in the successful assembly of most near-complete human virus genomes. However, it was less sensitive in detecting SARS-CoV-2 by dPCR compared to Promega and Nanotrap. Across all preparation methods, astroviruses and polyomaviruses were the most highly abundant human viruses, and SARS-CoV-2 was rare. These findings suggest that sequencing success can be increased by using methods that reduce non-target nucleic acids in the extract, though the absolute concentration of total extracted nucleic acid, as indicated by Qubit, and targeted viruses, as indicated by dPCR, may not be directly related to targeted sequencing performance. Further, using broadly targeted sequencing panels may capture viral diversity but risks losing signals for specific low-abundance viruses. Overall, this study highlights the importance of aligning wet lab and bioinformatic methods with specific goals when employing probe-capture enrichment for human virus sequencing from wastewater.Synopsis Four concentration/extraction methods combined with probe-capture sequencing of human viruses in raw wastewater were compared. Innovaprep ultrafiltration with solids removal had the best performance for human virus detection sensitivity, richness, and recovery of near-complete genomes.

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluates four concentration/extraction methods for probe-enrichment followed by human virus sequencing from wastewater samples. Different viral profiles were obtained from each method. The reviewers found this study to be well designed and conducted, with reliable results relevant to researchers working in the field of wastewater surveillance. Very minor comments were made regarding the choice of the four methods.

Reviewer 1 (Kiran K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Christopher D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Harry C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

