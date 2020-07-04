Jerome Kim, MD

Jerome Kim, M.D. Director-General of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), is an international expert on the evaluation and development of vaccines. He has strong scientific experience spans basic research through advanced clinical development. A graduate of University of Hawaii (B.A.) and Yale University(M.D.); Dr. Kim completed Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases training at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Kim was Principal Deputy and Chief, Laboratory of Molecular Virology and Pathogenesis at U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP) and also served as the Project Manager for the HIV Vaccines and Advanced Concepts Evaluation Project Management Offices, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, MD. He led the Army's Phase III HIV vaccine trial (RV144) that was the first demonstration that an HIV vaccine could protect against infection, as well as subsequent studies that identified laboratory correlates and HIV sequence changes associated with vaccination.

Dr. Kim's research interests include HIV molecular epidemiology, host genetics, and HIV vaccine development. He has authored over 160 publications and received the John Maher Award for Research Excellence from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 2013.

Dr. Kim is a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and an Adjunct Professor of Graduate School of Public Health of Seoul National University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.