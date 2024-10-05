Skip to main content
Published on Nov 05, 2024DOI

Review 1: "RBD Amplicon Sequencing of Wastewater Reveals Patterns of Variant Emergence and Evolution"

The review highlights the study's value in showing that RBD amplicon sequencing offers fast and cost-effective insights while limited to part of the viral genome.

by Robert Delatolla
Published onNov 05, 2024
RBD amplicon sequencing of wastewater reveals patterns of variant emergence and evolution
by Xingwen Chen, John Balliew, Cici X. Bauer, Jennifer Deegan, Anna Gitter, Blake M. Hanson, Anthony W. Maresso, Michael J. Tisza, Catherine L. Troisi, Janelle Rios, Kristina D. Mena, Eric Boerwinkle, and Fuqing Wu
  • Published on Jul 12, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in the emergence of numerous variants, posing significant challenges to public health surveillance. Clinical genome sequencing, while valuable, has limitations in capturing the full epidemiological dynamics of circulating variants in the general population. This study utilized receptor-binding domain (RBD) amplicon sequencing of wastewater samples to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 community dynamics and evolution in El Paso, TX. Over 17 months, we identified 91 variants and observed waves of dominant variants transitioning from BA.2 to BA.2.12.1, BA.4&5, BQ.1, and XBB.1.5. Our findings demonstrated early detection of variants and identification of unreported outbreaks, while showing strong consistency with clinical genome sequencing data at the local, state, and national levels. Alpha diversity analyses revealed significant periodical variations, with the highest diversity observed in winter and the outbreak lag phases, likely due to lower competition among variants before the outbreak growth phase. The data underscores the importance of low transmission periods for rapid mutation and variant evolution. This study highlights the effectiveness of integrating RBD amplicon sequencing with wastewater surveillance in tracking viral evolution, understanding variant emergence, and enhancing public health preparedness.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors contextualize wastewater RBD amplicon sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and highlight that although the targeted RBD region represents a small segment of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, the advantages of  RBD sequencing being faster, easier, and cheaper than whole genome sequencing are important characteristics that have resulted in an increase in the application of RBD amplicon sequencing in wastewaters and clinical samples. This research shows that SARS-CoV-2 wastewater sequencing is complimentary and provides additional information to the sequencing of clinical samples. Wastewater RBD amplicon sequencing show a more diverse compilation of variants that suggests the potential detection of variants circulating in cities that may otherwise go undetected. Their work also supports previous findings that show that wastewater sequencing has the ability to identify the circulation of new variants in communities prior to clinical sequencing. 

The impact of this work is found in the ecological and evolutionary perspectives that the authors derive from the generated wastewater sequencing datasets. Increases in alpha diversity into and during the winter period are highlighted by the authors to suggest that many variants emerge during these months, with discussion related to seasonal and colder month emergence and spread of new variants. The authors also point to low transmission period as periods of increased diversity of variant circulation. These discussions are substantive and an important contribution to the current literature on wastewater sequencing. 


